Decked Halls

One of Sefcik's most treasured travel destinations is the United Kingdom, manifested here in the Union Jack and his beloved corgi named Auggie — a favorite breed of Queen Elizabeth. A wreath made of berries and a vase of white tulips — two tools in Sefcik's holiday decorating arsenal — add subtle seasonal touches. Sefcik's piano was given to him by his mother.

Every year, Avery Sefcik throws a Christmas party for a hundred or so guests at his 1908

Colonial Revival home in The Fan. The crowd includes a mix of the interior decorator’s friends and clients, plus the artists, purveyors and industry vets he routinely calls on to help bring his visions to life. Nearly a decade ago, when the Virginia Tech grad, an English major, hosted gatherings at his West End townhouse, friends would corner him with one question: “Who did your house?”

The answer, of course, was Sefcik, whose day job at the time — blog writing for a high-end natural stone company — involved helping customers select the most aesthetically pleasing marble and granite. After the company folded following the economic crash of 2008, Sefcik trained under designer Robert Rentz, a longtime Richmonder with a loyal roster of well-heeled clients. “He’s tough but talented,” says Sefcik. “It was definitely a ‘Devil Wears Prada’ situation.”

When Rentz transitioned to semi-retirement in 2014, Sefcik struck out on his own with Avery Frank Designs, a nod to his father’s first name. “That way I kept the family name but, for a business, it’s easier than Sefcik to remember,” he says.

The living room features a gallery of architectural scenes from around the city shot by Richmond photographer Peter Beliaev. The Chesterfield sofa, customized with leather and nailhead trim, is from Hickory Chair. In a nook under the stairs, red tulips, fresh greenery and faux berries add a festive touch to a chest of drawers by North Carolina furniture maker Henredon. A dining room side table, flanked by Neoclassical Roman bust lamps, gets a holiday makeover with fresh garland and red roses. Holiday decorations in the dining room take their cues from the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, which Sefcik visited as a child.

Sefcik found his current house in 2014 and fell in love with its period charm: high ceilings, large windows, columns and multiple fireplaces (six in all, though three will require further renovation to uncover). The previous owners had “renovated decently,” but Sefcik lacquered his kitchen’s basic white cabinets in navy before moving on to redo the rest of the home’s seven rooms.

Originally from Asheboro, North Carolina, Sefcik spent childhood summers in the Czech Republic, where his dad is from, and counts the U.K. among his favorite destinations. His designs, in turn, often reflect the “rich colors, ornate carvings and intense decor” of European palaces, he says. Original paintings by London artist Bianca Smith — whose work was also commissioned as a gift for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton — dot his home, and a framed Union Jack in the kitchen makes a fine backdrop for portraits of his dog, Auggie, whose breed (corgi) is beloved by Queen Elizabeth.

During the holidays, Sefcik draws inspiration from another childhood tradition: touring Asheville’s Biltmore Estate during the Christmas season. “Even though the fireplaces there are 10 times bigger than the ones in my home, they give you a feel for how to spruce things up,” he says.

A Ralph Lauren Home fixture in the entry reflects its light off the ceiling lacquered in Farrow and Ball's "Parma Gray," adding dimension to the space. A runner of Stark Carpet lines the stairs, also swathed with natural garland. One of the first projects Sefcik undertook in renovating his 1908 home was lacquering the formerly ho-hum white kitchen cabinets in navy. Sefcik adorns his ceiling-height tree with red ornaments, some of which are hand-knit by his grandmother. The exterior of Sefcik's Fan District home is also festooned for the holidays with natural garland swags.

Following the Biltmore’s lead — he was further inspired by meeting a Biltmore florist at North Carolina’s annual High Point Market trade show — Sefcik uses naturally fallen deer antlers and dried green moss preserved through a special color-saving process for a statement holiday piece above the dining room fireplace. To that Sefcik adds a fresh garland stuffed with magnolia leaves (“in the South, they’re always appropriate”) and, on the table, a centerpiece of dried white hydrangeas and red roses. In the chandelier above, faux berries pop against the deep blue-and-green tartan chairs and window treatments, which take cues from Sefcik’s favorite fashion icon, Ralph Lauren.

Sefcik’s elegant, understated approach to holiday decor complements his traditional house. Fresh wreaths and greenery — sometimes plucked from his parents’ yard — poinsettias, and red and white tulips are a must. “I go to Strange’s or Fresh Market and get a good $300 worth of flowers before a party or a tour,” he says, referring to his home’s spot on the 2017 Fan District Association Holiday House Tour.

In the sitting room, the ceiling-height tree displays only red ornaments, including a few family heirlooms knit by Sefcik’s great-grandmother. This front room also houses his prized possession, a piano from his mom; both he and she play. He’s been known to take a seat there (“after a drink or two”) and serenade guests at his Christmas party.