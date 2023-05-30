Countertops for Days

× 1 of 3 Expand The tile subtly shifts from herringbone to chevron to define the backsplash behind the Wolf range top. Convection steam and wall ovens and a wine refrigerator gave the Gwaltneys the professional appliances they wanted. × 2 of 3 Expand Storage space was maximized. New walnut cabinets installed along the perimeter of the room include specialty cabinets for serveware and the Gwaltneys' large spice collection. × 3 of 3 Expand A Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer flank the faux cabinet door concealing the entry to the hidden pantry. The island houses a Sharp pullout microwave drawer and has power outlets in its legs. Prev Next

When Jason and Dana Gwaltney moved into their Midlothian-area home, they knew they wanted to remodel the kitchen and dining areas. Nine years and one pandemic later, they finally felt the time was right. Although they had ideas about what they wanted, they needed a professional to bring them to life. Designer Alex VanNuys Muller at Lane Homes & Remodeling devised a layout that checked all their boxes.

Supply chain issues caused unexpected lead times on cabinets, appliances and fixtures, so the design department and production team at Lane's worked together with other design consultants to ensure materials were sourced and ready to go.

The most daring part of the renovation was swapping the kitchen and dining areas. Being able to see the vision brought to life through the renderings — including a new wall and a false vaulted ceiling — sealed the deal for the Gwaltneys. These changes, VanNuys Muller says, allowed for larger appliances, increased pantry storage and a better line of sight into adjacent rooms.

The redesign features a hidden walk-in pantry and an extra-large island that provides seating and supplemental cabinet space. To increase storage capacity and the linear footage of the honed Mont Blanc quartzite countertops, the designer added semicustom frameless DuraSupreme walnut cabinets around the perimeter of the room; this allowed the Gwaltneys to incorporate specialty cabinets, including one to hold their large collection of spices.

Dana and her husband love to cook and spend a lot of time in the kitchen. She says the renovation team met all their needs and more: “They each brought a level of skill and vision to bring it all to fruition.” The pair have already shared several wonderful meals in the new space and share that they “just feel good every time we walk in there.”

In November 2022, the Gwaltneys’ remodeled kitchen received a PRO Remodeler of the Year award.