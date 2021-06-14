Continental Cuisine

× 1 of 4 Expand To enhance the feeling that the kitchen evolved over time, custom cabinetry with raised inset doors from Wood-Mode was specified in three finishes — Classic on walnut, and Black Heirloom and Cottage White on maple. × 2 of 4 Expand In the breakfast area, the designers paired a table and dining chairs by Larry Laslo for Chaddock with one of Mark D. Sikes’ large-scale medallion prints for Schumacher in blue and white. × 3 of 4 Expand According to Inman, the creamy beige and soft veining of the Crema Marfil marble flooring has the look of antique limestone. Curry & Co. iron pendants add to the Old World ambiance. × 4 of 4 Expand Hand-painted by artist Carol Francis of Cardiff, Wales, the Delft-style tile mural incorporates elements important to the owners, including an old pear tree on their property and their dogs. Prev Next

Matt Gunn of Classic Kitchens of Virginia recommended designers Gary Inman and Dani Blake to create a sophisticated continental look for his clients.

“If it were truly a kitchen in an old manor house, it wouldn’t have a matchy-matchy feel, so we designed it that way,” Inman says.

Wood beams on the ceiling, a custom limestone range hood and a classic blue-and-white palette — including a hand-painted Delft-style tile backsplash, fabrics and a collection of over 400 pieces of antique blue-and-white porcelains — give it an Old World vibe.

PROJECT TEAM: Kitchen design: Matt Gunn, Classic Kitchens of Virginia, classickitchensofva.com; Interior design: Gary Inman and Dani Blake for Baskervill, baskervill.com; Cabinetry: Wood-Mode Fine Custom Cabinetry; Appliances: Sub-Zero, Miele, Wolf, Viking