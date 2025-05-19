Colonial Quarters

× 1 of 4 Expand Early 20th-century Wallace Nutting Windsor chairs flank the brick hearth in the front sitting room. The fireplace, wainscoting and trim are painted Benjamin Moore Webster Green. × 2 of 4 Expand The woodwork and trim in the dining nook are painted Benjamin Moore Red Oxide. × 3 of 4 Expand Austere white walls and simple antique furnishings in the second floor sleeping room create a serene environment. The stair railing is painted Benjamin Moore Mopboard Black. × 4 of 4 Expand In true Colonial style, a lit candle in the tiny window next to the front door was a signal that visitors were welcome. The bull’s-eye glass transom over the door was handmade for the cottage by Monarch Glass Studio in Kansas City, Missouri. Prev Next

Imagine walking down a wooded lane on a sunny summer day, nothing extraordinary, until you are magically transported from modern-day North Chesterfield to 18th-century Williamsburg in the blink of an eye. This is what happens upon first sight of the period-perfect early American guesthouse that John Grigg of SMS Architects designed for homeowners Art Ritter and Janis Fackler.

Ritter and Fackler, avid enthusiasts of Colonial-era architecture, have commissioned several period structures to enhance their property and provide a contextually relevant backdrop for their notable collection of antiques. This guesthouse, built in 2022, was meticulously constructed by Tony Pitts of Pitts & Associates and features a number of details and artistic flourishes crafted by the homeowners themselves, including the gold finials on the crown molding and handpainted star motifs in the kitchen and dining areas.

The beguiling cottage is much more than a retreat for guests. It is a shining example of revivalism, an architectural school of thought emphasizing historical accuracy, authentic materials and time-tested techniques while allowing for adaptations to accommodate modern convenience. From its simple gabled roofline and classic dormer to the water table masonry skirting the base of the structure, this historically inspired dwelling embodies the Colonial Revival aesthetic of the late 1920s, exemplified in John D. Rockefeller Jr.’s re-creation of 18th-century Williamsburg.

If these walls could talk, they might tell stories of centuries past. History is baked into the bricks, which were made in Lawrenceville from Virginia clay. They were formed in wooden molds — a technique rooted in over 400 years of Virginia history — and were assembled by Swift Creek Masonry. The unique course-bond brickwork forms a pleasing pattern and texture on the facade. Custom bricks bearing the homeowners’ initials and the year of construction add a personal touch and provide visual interest between the stately chimney’s crown and shoulder.

Durable bullnosed treads round out the front steps, which lead to a three-paneled door topped with a bull’s-eye glass transom. A tiny welcome window, just large enough to display a candle, is placed next to the front door. Grigg explains the significance: “If passersby see that the candle is lit, then they know they are welcome to visit.”

The exposed ceiling beams and wide plank floors hark back to a time when materials were sourced locally and crafted by hand. Early 20th-century Wallace Nutting Windsor chairs flank the inviting brick hearth. Period antiques in the parlor include an 18th-century desk, bookcase and mid-Atlantic Chippendale chair and an 1815 banjo clock that Ritter restored. Upstairs, a simple sleeping room is adorned with a painted floorcloth and period-style bedding.