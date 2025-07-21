Common Threads

× 1 of 5 Expand Luke Cochran scoured local thrift stores and vintage shops for furnishings. He found the leather sectional sofa, dining table and chairs at Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations, the vintage barley twist plant stand at Class and Trash, and the brass light fixture at Home Depot. His cat’s name is Trevor. × 2 of 5 Expand The gallery wall in Courtney and Matt Cochran’s home is crowned by a vintage wood furniture fragment discovered at Class and Trash. The artwork includes pieces by Vicki Bruner, Jeremy Wilson, David Schmidt and Matt’s father, David Cochran. × 3 of 5 Expand A console with an industrial-style base and a vintage oriental runner anchor Courtney and Matt’s foyer. The mask is from Cameroon. The cat is called Clementine. × 4 of 5 Expand Courtney and Matt Cochran found the stained-glass window panels at West End Antiques and the bull head at Project 1. The sofa and coffee table are from West Elm. × 5 of 5 Expand Luke Cochran discovered the Victorian Jacobean-revival style carved oak cabinet he uses as a bar at Circa in Charlottesville. The painting is by his father. Prev Next

Possessing a deep love of music, art and all things eclectic, Sheryl and David Cochran find joy in curating and creating treasures, cultivating an aesthetic over time that has transcended the family home to inspire the interiors in the homes of their sons, Luke and Matt.

Molded by their parents’ passions, Luke and Matt (along with wife Courtney) have found their interior design aesthetics to be closely connected with family. Artwork created by their father, artist David Cochran, composes a large part of both of their collections, while pieces created during family painting time or found on outings together are prominent in their homes. Each sibling’s unique style has also served as a point of inspiration for the other. Visits to Matt and Courtney’s home gave Luke an idea of how he would want to decorate his own, while Luke’s new finds often spark creative ideas for Matt and Courtney.

When designing their historic home in the Fan District, Courtney and Matt wanted to stay true to the structure, built in 1909. The couple refinished the floors, bringing them back to their initial glory, and kept most of the existing chandeliers, lending an air of grandeur to the space. Avid fans of estate sales, antiques markets and local stores including Class and Trash, the pair took their time finding pieces that spoke to them, weaving the various styles together. An original crystal chandelier illuminates the entryway, in contrast with an industrial console table and African elephant mask. Turning toward the dining/living space, a new West Elm dining table complements midcentury modern chairs and a plush velvet sofa bathed in light from vintage stained-glass panels. Subtle notes of color from the art and decor tie the space together, marrying new pieces and old with a harmonious vibe.

As Luke approached the remodel and design of his home in Richmond’s South Side, he knew it would need a bit of “Mom’s magic.” Enamored with the style of his family’s homes over the years, in which every piece of furniture was different than the next, Luke went straight to the source, enlisting Sheryl for her help with the project. To preserve the original charm of the home, renovations were minimal, limited to removing a few walls to open up the space. One-of-a-kind pieces, including an antique carved wooden cabinet found at Circa in Charlottesville, are at the heart of the design, contrasted with contemporary gold lamps. In the dining room, deep blue walls and modern cabinets are softened by the wood of the pantry door, sourced at Caravati’s in Ashland. A retrofuturistic Sputnik-inspired light fixture illuminates the room, bridging the sleek modern features with the warm wooden elements to achieve a refined yet comforting effect.

A penchant for juxtaposing furniture with eclectic art collections and luxe mirrors has resulted in a distinct family aesthetic that connects one generation to the next. While each home reflects the tastes and travels of its owners, the common style is unmistakable: inviting spaces where art, music and creativity are always at home.