Clinkers and Common Reds

Perched high above the banks of the Appomattox River in Hopewell, a Tudor Revival residence designed by Richmond architect Carl Lindner in 1929 channels the inherent charm of the style. The facade features a mix of common red bricks and clinkers — irregularly shaped bricks with the look of medieval English brick — in an elaborate patchwork of Flemish bond and other patterns, giving the house an ancient air.

When Roland Peacock, an avid collector of Porsche automobiles, purchased the residence in the late 1980s, the only thing missing was a place to keep his cars. So, he designed a garage to match his house, framed it in with the help of some friends and found himself a mason willing to give the exterior a go.

“As far as laying the brick, I said, ‘You copy what’s in the house or use your own imagination.’ He went with it and did a terrific job,” Peacock says.

Key to their success was matching the clinkers, products of vintage beehive kilns that are no longer used. Tracking them down was no easy feat, according to Peacock, who found a batch in Maryland only after an extensive search.