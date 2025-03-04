Natural Mystique

× 1 of 6 Expand The custom-sized wallpaper is by Iksel, custom French doors are by Wellborn + Wright, and the chandelier is by Low Country Originals. × 2 of 6 Expand Chris Davoud’s office walls are painted Benjamin Moore Hidden Falls, and the linen drapery fabric is Sanderson Elysian Geese in Forest/Fig. × 3 of 6 Expand The mercury glass pendants are by Visual Comfort, and the CRLaine barstools are upholstered in a bark-patterned Kravet fabric. × 4 of 6 Expand Riverside Brick in a custom color mix and Hardie Plank siding in Arctic White clad the rear elevation. × 5 of 6 Expand The garage flooring is by Garage Force, the Brook Lounge chairs are by Four Hands and the walls are painted Sherwin-Williams Alabaster. × 6 of 6 Expand In the Davouds’ son’s room, the chandelier and Henry bed are by Four Hands, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Stonybrook 1566. Prev Next

Empty nesters Chris and Christy Davoud wanted to incorporate their love of nature into the new home they were building in Midlothian’s Canterbury Farms neighborhood.

“Chris is a very outdoorsy guy and loves to hunt and fish, and Christy is the perfect fit with him,” says Lauren Utsch, owner of Lauren Christopher Designs.

While Utsch says Chris gives her “Yellowstone” vibes, they steered away from the masculine lodge aesthetic that’s featured on the Paramount network TV series. Instead, she worked with the couple and South River Custom Homes to embrace the outdoors in a contemporary way with airy spaces, natural materials, luxury finishes and creative design choices.

For his home office, Chris envisioned a classic Virginia huntsman vibe. The deep wall color complements the handsome drapery with an Elysian Geese pattern, and a custom fish painting by Powhatan artist John Obolewicz adds a pop of color. The fabric on the office chair, as well as on the kitchen barstools, mimics the texture of bark for a subtle nod to the outdoors.

Christy has her own dedicated space as well — a sitting room next to the chilled wine room. A mirrored coffee table adds fun and flair, while the oyster shell chandelier by Low Country Originals pays tribute to the Rappahannock River, where the couple have a second home.

For a rustic and refined Craftsman look, Wellborn + Wright designed and fabricated steel doors and windows and installed custom wood beams and engineered white oak flooring throughout.

In the living room, custom-made wallpaper featuring an Italian country scene plays off the outdoor theme in a sophisticated and unexpected way. Touches of sage soften the space, while walls painted in Alabaster balance the rich, earthy tones of the furniture.

“The kitchen’s vaulted ceilings were intimidating, but we added stone to warm up the walls and add texture and installed oversized mercury glass lanterns to fill up the vast space,” Utsch says.

Even the garage pays homage to the Davouds’ hobbies. The powder room wallpaper resembles feathers, and Chris’ prized mounted fish are artistically displayed. Yeti storage containers are both practical and decorative. While the Davouds love relaxing and entertaining in their new home, they’re always ready to head out on their next adventure.