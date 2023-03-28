× Expand Photo by Georgiana Watt

Although known as an art collector and philanthropist, the late Rachel Lambert “Bunny” Mellon was renowned for the gardens and landscapes she created. She redesigned the White House Rose Garden at President Kennedy’s request and assisted with Hubert de Givenchy’s restoration of the potager du Roi in Versailles. Her gardens were French-inspired, as is the charming trompe l’oeil mural that lines her greenhouse workroom. The painted panels, created by French artist Fernand Renard, camouflage her cabinets and work counter. Now part of the Oak Spring Garden Foundation, Bunny’s greenhouse and her gardens at Little Oak Spring are featured on the Historic Garden Week tour of Middleburg, April 20 and 21.