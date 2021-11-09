Building Dreams

× 1 of 6 Expand The LeGaults love to entertain and spend time with family and friends in their outdoor grill area. × 2 of 6 Expand This keepsake box includes a photo of Pat LeGault’s late parents and their reading glasses. “I was very close with my parents,” he says. × 3 of 6 Expand This bird feeder reminds the couple of Pat’s parents, who loved nature and bird-watching. “After my mom passed, I would see a cardinal coming to the feeder,” Pat says, “and then after my dad passed, I suddenly started seeing two cardinals.” × 4 of 6 Expand Terisa LeGault purchased these large abalone shells at a farmers market in La Jolla, California. “The seller told me that the shells’ vibrant colors reveal the location of where the abalone snails lived,” she says. × 5 of 6 Expand Terisa received this wooden memory box as a gift during an influencer event hosted by bohemian apparel and lifestyle company Free People. “Their products reflect my personal style,” she says. × 6 of 6 Expand Terisa found this vintage stone piece at an antiques show at Renninger’s in Mount Dora, Florida. “It brings back fond memories of spending time with friends, drinking wine and hunting for unique pieces,” she says. Prev Next

Waco, Texas, may have Chip and Joanna Gaines, but Richmond has Pat and Terisa LeGault, the creative duo behind the award-winning custom home builder and renovator LeGault Homes.

Pat fell in love with residential home building while studying construction management at Michigan State University, during which time he also fell in love with Terisa, whom he met through mutual friends. The couple moved around the country during Pat’s 17 years with national home builder Centex Homes (now Pulte Homes), but eventually they settled their family in Richmond. Pat left Centex in 2008 to pursue his dream of owning his own business, and he opened LeGault Homes in 2010, with Terisa serving as interior designer for the company’s model homes.

Their first LeGault home — the Sidney plan, named for Pat’s mother — was built in a small neighborhood in eastern Henrico County. Since then, they’ve expanded their business throughout the greater Richmond area and, recently, Charlottesville.

“We’ve grown a little bit each year,” Pat says. “We went from just a few homes in the beginning to 10 a year, then 20, then 30. This year will be our largest year yet, with close to 40 homes. We want to continue growing, but ultimately our goal is to maintain a sustainable business model while providing clients with a special, one-of-a-kind product.”

The LeGaults are known for creating stunning custom homes for the annual Richmond Homearama and Parade of Homes events put on by the Home Building Association of Richmond (HBAR). Their work has received nearly a dozen honors, including the 2021 Homearama People’s Choice award for their Belle Maison model home, a modern farmhouse featuring interiors designed in Terisa’s signature boho style with layers of neutral earthy tones and organic elements throughout.

“I grew up working in my mother’s floral shop, and the rest of my family is very creative, so I learned about artistry through them,” she says.

The LeGaults also work with HBAR’s “Welcome Home” program that partners with ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation to make homes safe and accessible for local pediatric cancer patients. In 2016, the couple spent three weeks working with local trade partners to transform a two-bedroom home in Chesterfield Country for its owner, Mary, and her granddaughter, Tay, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. “It’s so rewarding,” Terisa says.

The couple currently reside in Glen Allen with their two daughters, Alyssa, 21, and Ava, 16, and they’re building their own new home on the scenic Federal Club golf course.