Mise en Place

The elevated lighting plan by Valerie Reynolds of Reynolds Lighting Supply includes a striking Accord Organic Pendant that defines a gathering zone. Bespoke cabinetry by Harper & Taylor Custom Woodworks enhances the midcentury aesthetic and incorporates open shelving for display. The perimeter cabinets have Emerstone quartz Naica countertops. Wellborn + Wright's reclaimed mixed red oak flooring anchors the space with warmth and texture. Sherwin-Williams White Duck walls and Benjamin Moore Bassett Hall Green cabinetry create a neutral palette inspired by the waterfront views.

In 1977, Better Homes & Gardens named Brandermill “The Best Planned Community in America.” Centered around Swift Creek Reservoir, the groundbreaking development preserved its natural setting and offered a year-round resort lifestyle. Nearly 50 years later, a kitchen renovation in a secluded waterfront home in the community honors that vision, connecting the interior with the views that make lakeside living irresistible.

The homeowners behind this transformation were drawn to the wooded lakefront location. While the home’s contemporary, open-concept design worked well for their family, the kitchen was undeniably dated and they wanted a midcentury modern-inspired refresh. With professional restaurant experience, the couple knows their way around a kitchen. “After seeing the unique materials available for their commercial projects,” Shannon Kirsch of Lane Homes & Remodeling says, “they wanted something idiomatic and spectacular at home.”

The original wood ceilings set a distinct mood for the renovation. The challenge was harmonizing multiple wood tones from across the decades. “After 40-plus years of sun exposure, the wood had patinated. You’re never going to match the original,” Kirsch explains. Instead, they chose species with complementary hues and graining for the custom cabinetry and reclaimed flooring. Cabinets painted green and “wow moment” quartzite on the waterfall-edge island balance the warm wood.

For appliances, they went all in with Miele. A representative from the company came to their home to show them how exceptional equipment can transform the culinary experience, preparing a demonstration meal that was both instructional and delicious. They also converted an uninspired bank of base cabinets into a pantry wall with built-in coffee maker and wine storage.

The kitchen's crowning touch was the lighting. A sculptural pendant over the island serves as both art and ambient light. Layered LED strips highlight the backsplash, while an illuminated toe kick and under-island lighting add atmospheric glow. Thoughtful dimming allows the room to shift effortlessly from cooking to gathering tableside.