Bistro Chic

Rather than gut the kitchen of their 50-year-old Chamberlayne Hills brick Colonial and start over, the homeowners chose to preserve as much of it as possible during a recent renovation. Architect Melissa Vaughan drew up plans that joined a small kitchen and dining area into one large family-friendly space while retaining the original brick fireplace and mantel. The kitchen’s original cabinets were painted and reconfigured to suit the new layout, with some new cabinetry added to match the old. A sweet bistro-style table and chairs were the inspiration for the kitchen’s casual French vibe. Open wood-and-iron shelving is classic yet modern.
FRESH PAINT: The new 300-square-foot kitchen maintains the character of the 50-year-old home while bringing it up to date for a busy modern family. A fresh coat of Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace lightens up the perimeter cabinetry and paneling. The perimeter countertops are silver pearl granite with a leather finish, which provides the look of soapstone at a lower price.
TILE: Inlaid encaustic cement tiles create the look of an area rug.
BEFORE: Wood paneling made the original space feel dark and outdated.
OPTICAL ILLUSION: The floating shelves are hung on the wall with brackets, while custom-made iron hooks create the illusion they are suspended from the ceiling. The shelves provide storage for cookbooks and decorative items and are the perfect perch for potted plants.
LIGHT AND BRIGHT: By removing a wall and keeping the existing casement windows, the kitchen is filled with light and provides a greenery-filled vista of the garden outside.
MADE TO MATCH: The large center island was newly constructed to match the kitchen’s original cabinetry. The countertop is super white granite, which provides the look of Carrara marble while offering greater durability. Backless stools can be pushed under the island to conserve floor space.
COMMAND CENTER: A magnetized chalkboard wall adjacent to the back door allows the family to write reminders to each other and check the weekly calendar before heading out for the day.
PROJECT TEAM: Architect: Melissa Vaughan, Interior Designer: Melissa Mathe Interior Design, Contractor: Chopper Dawson, Homeowners: Ivette Klumb and Jake Swenson