Bistro Chic

FRESH PAINT: The new 300-square-foot kitchen maintains the character of the 50-year-old home while bringing it up to date for a busy modern family. A fresh coat of Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace lightens up the perimeter cabinetry and paneling. The perimeter countertops are silver pearl granite with a leather finish, which provides the look of soapstone at a lower price.

TILE: Inlaid encaustic cement tiles create the look of an area rug.