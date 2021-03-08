Beyond Our Borders

RVA designers’ expanding sphere of influence

In the internet age, word of Richmond’s architecture and interior design talents has spread to a global audience through social media, as well as through traditional word-of-mouth recommendations. As their sphere of influence increases, Richmond’s design professionals are expanding their portfolios with clients across the country and abroad. We present a look at interiors created by Richmond professionals — architect John Grigg and designers Sara Hillery, Cathy Connon, Janie Molster, Leah Embrey and Eleanor Barton, Patricia Holley, Susan Jamieson and Stuart Nordin — for clients outside the region, from the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Atlanta suburb of Buckhead, from Toronto, Canada, to Northern Virginia and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

