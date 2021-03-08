Beyond Our Borders

In the internet age, word of Richmond’s architecture and interior design talents has spread to a global audience through social media, as well as through traditional word-of-mouth recommendations. As their sphere of influence increases, Richmond’s design professionals are expanding their portfolios with clients across the country and abroad. We present a look at interiors created by Richmond professionals — architect John Grigg and designers Sara Hillery, Cathy Connon, Janie Molster, Leah Embrey and Eleanor Barton, Patricia Holley, Susan Jamieson and Stuart Nordin — for clients outside the region, from the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Atlanta suburb of Buckhead, from Toronto, Canada, to Northern Virginia and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

× Expand Photo by Ansel Olson Arlington — John Grigg Natural materials, clean lines and unlimited natural light reflect the simple modernity of this spacious dining area in an Arlington-area home designed by architect John Grigg. The dramatic floating ceiling, changing floor patterns, plants and an inviting woodcut by artist Amy Grigg draw attention to the space and infuse the home’s interiors with the “NYC aesthetic” the clients requested.

× Expand Photo by Michael Hunter Houston — Sara Hillery The low-key cool of this charming kitchen in Houston, designed by Sara Hillery, belies the high-tech amenities within. White cabinets with traditional styling and state-of-the-art appliances cloaked in matching panels anchor the space. Natural brick, wood ceiling beams and minimal appointments such as the sleek, red-rimmed disk lights add modern polish.

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory Nags Head — Janie Molster Heart pine paneling on the walls and the vaulted ceiling channel old Nags Head style in the Outer Banks, North Carolina, beach house Janie Molster designed for her family. The graphic check draperies and a colorful antique kilim rug help to balance the visual effect of the paneling, while furnishings such as the Anglo-Indian carved cabinet and hand-painted ceramic sea anemone lamp create a warm, beachy ambiance.

× Expand Photo by Ansel Olson Sweet Briar — Glavé & Holmes Architecture As part of an overall restoration and refresh of Sweet Briar House, originally built in 1790 and now home to the president of Sweet Briar College, Glavé & Holmes designers Leah Embrey and Eleanor Barton used a deft touch to give the music room a welcoming, contemporary feel that reflects the historic architecture. They combine elegant antiques from the house and the college’s history with new wingback chairs and area rugs in an updated palette.

× Expand Photo by Liz Caruana Toronto — Patricia Holley Tasked with transforming a newly built manse in Toronto, Canada, into a home for a globe-trotting family, designer Patricia Holley mixes a luxe selection of finishes and furnishings with international flair. In the great room, the clean lines of the Roche Bobois sofas and ottomans and the Poltrona Frau coffee tables balance the drama of the Steinway & Sons Classic Grand piano and the Paonazzo marble fireplace wall.

× Expand Photo by Mali Azima Buckhead — Susan Jamieson This dramatic, light-filled living room in Buckhead, Georgia, speaks California cool with a French accent. Designed by Susan Jamieson for longtime clients, the soaring ceilings, light oak floors and shimmering white Venetian plaster walls provide a foundation to the space. Curved arches and black iron and glass French doors add Continental style, while Verellen sofas, a custom fireplace screen and furnishings, and a mix of antiques add personality.

× Expand Photo by Angela Newton Roy Alexandria — Cathy Connon Cathy Connon spins the style and comfort of an Edwardian gentlemen’s club with a contemporary touch in this loungelike sitting room designed for an Alexandria couple. She layers traditional design elements — multiple seating areas, bullion-fringed club chairs and an antique Oriental rug in an updated color palette of blue, coral and ivory inspired by their collection of Japanese Imari ware — with the clients’ portrait and antique collections.