Bucolic Beginnings

× 1 of 3 Expand Kiwi Custom Cabinetry cabinets and range hood, Aurea Stone quartz counters and backsplash, Hickory Chair Furniture Co. bar stools, Global Views chandeliers, Visual Comfort sconces, and a Surya runner × 2 of 3 Expand The kitchen is sleek and sophisticated with a touch of whimsy. × 3 of 3 Expand “"I love the elegant sophistication of the kitchen and the sleek design,” homeowner Dottie Cox says. One of her favorite features in the kitchen, the Miele coffee station is flanked by pull-out pantries. Prev Next

With their home of 25 years lost to a devastating fire and reconstruction not expected to be completed until early 2027, John and Dottie Cox had to pivot — and quickly. In a swift and decisive move, Dottie seized the opportunity to transform the 4,000-square-foot old barn tucked away on their Ashland property into a home.

“I just decided we were going to renovate the barn,” Dottie says. “We needed somewhere to live, and I figured, why not make this work?”

Dottie envisioned transforming the barn into a chic and modern temporary residence, enlisting the help of design collaborator Jennifer Stoner of Jennifer Stoner Interiors. The two met in a virtual consultation to plan a redesign of the main house early in the COVID-19 pandemic and immediately clicked. Luckily, much of the furniture and finishings they ordered prior to the blaze arrived safely, and Dottie and Stoner found a new home for them in the barn.

Eight months of hard work brought the barn to life. The kitchen, undoubtedly the centerpiece of the renovation, took half the construction schedule to complete.

“Jennifer’s showroom kitchen was my inspiration,” Dottie says. “When she puts her touch on things, you know she’s been there. I love working with her because her taste is just impeccable.”

Designed in close collaboration, the barn’s kitchen features rich, dark cabinetry paired with light white oak accented with gold finishes. Statement lighting — a matching pair of multilight pendant chandelier pieces placed side by side — anchors the island, giving the room a refined symmetry.

One of Dottie’s favorite features is a sleek coffee station with a built-in Miele machine, flanked by two pull-out pantries for efficiency.

“It saves so much space, and I love my coffee, so that was an important feature to include,” she says.

Dottie also adores the split design of the GE Monogram refrigerator and freezer, positioned on opposite sides of the stove. The indulgence of two dishwashers makes hosting big dinner parties easier for her. To add a touch of her own style, Dottie chose the colorful barstools, which make a unique and festive statement.

Although the future of the barn is undecided, John jokingly claims he’ll continue to live there once the house reconstruction is complete, as he adores the barn’s layout and design. For now, it’s a home characterized by resilience, collaboration and a whole lot of style.