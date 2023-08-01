An Outside Story

× Expand The wood-burning fire pit is lined with fire brick and radius-cut thermaled Bluestone caps. The covered kitchen area houses a sink, access drawers, built-in storage and trash receptacles as well as an XO beverage center. The owner’s Big Green Egg was incorporated into the space next to the built-in Lynx grill. The patio floor is finished with Belgard Dimensions12 stone-textured pavers in Jefferson edged with accent pavers in Chocolate. The screened-in porch has a fireplace, television and audio system for different areas such as the porch, kitchen and patio. (Photo by Nick Dale/New Media Systems)

This stunning outdoor kitchen and living area is located in the Wyndham subdivision in Glen Allen. The owners wanted a space where they could gather outside but also have access to a screened-in area. Since their current deck didn’t allow for expansion, they turned to Rock Creek Innovations. They were able to create a custom space that, when finished, felt like an extension of the home instead of an addition. The design also left room for possible future expansion.