A Lifelong Love of Color

× 1 of 2 Expand In the living room, the sofa is by Ambella Home; the armchair is by Chaddock; the chandelier and table lamps are by Currey and Company; the rug is a one-of-a-kind design by F.J. Kashanian Rugs. × 2 of 2 Expand The sculpted console in the foyer is by Ambella Home; the mirror is by John Richard; the rug is a one-of-a-kind design by F.J. Kashanian Rugs. Prev Next

The walls and ceilings in Sandy McGlothlin’s house are white. Sherwin Williams’ Aesthetic White, to be precise. Yet there’s color everywhere.

From the artwork enlivening the walls to the furniture and carpets filling the rooms, it’s impossible to ignore the cheerful energy that McGlothlin and interior designer Susan Coleman have created in this Fan dwelling.

A native of Grundy, McGlothlin had been casually scouting homes in Richmond for a few months, on the suggestion of one of her adult sons. She was close to dropping the search when her real estate agent suggested she visit a property that was undergoing a restoration. Built in 1911, the house had been carved into apartments. A door in the upstairs hall bears witness to the house’s past: A staircase is outside, providing access for second-floor occupants.

“When I walked in, it was really rough,” McGlothlin says. “It was down to the studs, there was about two inches of sawdust on the floor, but I was like, ‘This is it.’ ”

× 1 of 3 Expand In the dining room, the chairs are Lilian August by Hickory White, the backs are upholstered in Larsen’s Tennessee Ocean fabric; the dining room table is by Hickory White; the Pink Pagoda mirror is by Chelsea House; the turquoise table lamp is from Currey and Company; the chandelier is from John Richard; the painting over the fireplace is from Prestige Art; the rug is from F.J. Kashanian. × 2 of 3 Expand McGlothlin discovered the painting over the fireplace in Cuba; the wing chair is from Sherrill Furniture. × 3 of 3 Expand Homeowner Sandy McGlothlin arranges flowers in her kitchen. The kitchen cabinets are by Wood-Mode; the countertops are Carrara marble; the range hood is by Modern-Aire Ventilating Inc.; the chandelier is by Visual Comfort & Co. Prev Next

McGlothlin had been looking for a corner lot, because she wanted plenty of windows, high ceilings and a reasonable backyard, which can be hard to come by in the city. This house had all three — it just needed to be brought back to life.

“I liked what I saw,” McGlothlin says. “Even at that stage, I could see there was quality work. And, coming in when I did, I got to pick everything.”

To confirm her instincts, McGlothlin turned to Coleman, principal at Easterly Coleman in Lebanon, Virginia. Coleman had designed a kitchen for McGlothlin in another residence, which began a longtime collaboration and friendship.

“She called me and said, ‘Susan, when can you come to Richmond? I found a house, but it’s totally stripped to the bare bones,’ ” Coleman says. “I quickly made the trip to Richmond and confirmed [the house] was truly a diamond in the rough.”

× 1 of 3 Expand In the den, the sectional sofa is by Sherrill Furniture; the oversized ottoman is by Ambella Home, the sculptural occasional table is by Johnathan Charles Fine Furniture; the blue and white table lamp and chandelier are from Currey and Company; the painting over the chest is by Paul Robinson; the rug is from F.J. Kashanian. × 2 of 3 Expand McGlothlin, who grew up in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, had to get used to the abundance of light in her new home. × 3 of 3 Expand The wicker armchairs on the porch are by Ebel Inc. Prev Next

After the purchase, in November 2017, it was time to execute a vision. McGlothlin, who grew up in her parents’ flooring and decorating store, had a lifelong love of color and knew she wanted to be bold in her new space.

“I wanted the house to have a positive, happy feel, with bright, vibrant color,” McGlothlin says.

The starting point for the home’s color scheme was a work of art that McGlothlin found on a trip to Cuba with another of her sons. In an open-air market filled with art stalls, McGlothlin came upon a portrait of a woman that is both representational and abstract — and also calming.

“She’s feminine, determined and peaceful,” McGlothlin says. “The picture evoked a lot of good emotions. She became our inspiration.”

Coleman embraced the portrait, and other artwork that McGlothlin found in Cuba, incorporating those colors throughout the home, in fabrics, accent furniture and accessories.

“[McGlothlin’s] main goal was to reflect her personality and her love for bright, vibrant color as well as creating an escape for R & R when work was not knocking on her door,” Coleman says. “Sandy also wanted a more transitional space, completely setting this home apart from her other residences.”

× 1 of 3 Expand In the master bedroom, the bed and bench are by Bernhardt Furniture Company; the painting by Jeff Schaub is from RFA Decor; the rug is from F.J. Kashanian. × 2 of 3 Expand The master bath is an oasis of serenity in white with accents of gold. × 3 of 3 Expand In the first-floor hallway, the brass upholstered chairs are by Caracole; the pillow fabric and wallpaper in the powder room are Honshu by Thibaut. Prev Next

Along with rich greens, robust reds and deep blues, the decor features much gold: candleholders, lamps, table bases, ceiling light fixtures, mirrors, plates, even the hood over the stove.

“Clients should never be afraid of color,” Coleman says. “I always try to have areas of negative space to enhance the dramatic effects of color. Have fun with it!”

Because McGlothlin wanted to start fresh, with all new furnishings and accessories, the task of filling the space was large. McGlothlin asked Coleman to find pieces at different price points — economical, mid-range and luxury — so she could decide where to splurge and where to save.

“I wanted the house to be cheerful and comfortable, not to be a museum,” McGlothlin says. “Growing up, I always had to take my shoes off when I came into our house. I didn’t want to do that here.”

While the rugs, lighting and fabrics are high-end, Coleman notes, the breakfast table and chairs, which occupy a nook off the kitchen, and the colorful frames filled with family pictures that line the staircase were more affordable.

McGlothlin looks forward to adding objects as she continues to travel. For now, she says, she’s settling in to city living.

“I wanted a place where I would feel comfortable, where I could be happy, that would be welcoming to friends and family,” she says. “This is it.”