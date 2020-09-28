A Family Home

× 1 of 2 Expand Mottled seagrass flooring in the main bedroom “allows for some indiscretions,” O'Brien says. × 2 of 2 Expand O’Brien keeps a basket of pastry brushes by the stove. The giant pepper mill came from a thrift store in Charlottesville. Prev Next

Both houses and families change over time.

When designer Lili O’Brien and her husband, Sean, purchased their Fan District home in 1998, they were a couple ready for a project. “It was built in 1907 — it’s an old house,” she says. “We replaced a ton of plaster, took walls out, reassigned space for a powder room and gutted the kitchen. Ultimately, we redid the whole thing, but not all at once.”

Now, the household is a family of four, with two boys, ages 12 and 15, whose needs and physical bodies have spurred some changes along the way.

“It’s important to create spaces where [our sons] can be who they are without making permanent damage,” O’Brien says. “At one point, I tried to designate certain rooms as off-limits, but we are really living in every room.”

× 1 of 3 Expand A four-poster bed in the main bedroom by Alfonso Marina of Mexico × 2 of 3 Expand Antique figurines from O’Brien’s grandparents, who met in Shanghai × 3 of 3 Expand Paintings by O’Brien’s father, his colleagues and friends Prev Next

O’Brien’s home is a reflection of the design philosophy she and partner Leigh Anne Muse espouse in their firm, O’Brien & Muse. “We want to execute our client’s vision,” O’Brien says. “We try to select things that will withstand the test of time, and we love it when a client has a collection or a treasured piece of furniture or something that is personal to them.”

It’s essential, O’Brien says, that form supports function. “People are really starting to strategize about how to use space as effectively as possible, so they don’t have to have a gigantic house,” she says. “We really like spaces to be purposeful.”

She points to the Ikea water hyacinth basket in her front hallway that keeps footwear handy … and out of sight. “It’s big, open, available and full of shoes,” she says. “Nothing’s worse than adding something to your list of things to police.”

× 1 of 3 Expand In her sons’ room, the walls are papered with raffia grass cloth. The military portrait and the chest came from Kim Faison Antiques. × 2 of 3 Expand The dining room chandelier is crafted from draped metal beads. The klismos leather chairs are vintage. × 3 of 3 Expand An antique French chest and Niermann Weeks mirror in the entry. Prev Next

Her house also reflects what happens as a family changes and as the owners are able to save and spend on what they really want — statement pieces that deliver impact but may also have hefty price tags.

“In my house, there was an evolution,” she says. “As the years passed, I was able to afford better things. I worked with antique dealers who were really kind to me.”

“People are really interested in having their spaces finished,” she adds. “Sometimes, you have to have a placeholder, because the piece you want is out of your reach at that time. Sometimes, you just have to wait for the perfect thing.”

For example, O’Brien crafted a plan with antique dealer Kim Faison to acquire the 18th-century French chest of drawers in the entryway. While elegant, the chest is also practical, holding everything from keys and sunglasses to extra wallpaper, holiday lights and dress table linens. “Anything can go in a drawer,” O’Brien notes.

O’Brien credits local designer Robert Rentz, with whom she worked for a decade, for helping train her eye. “He was such an excellent guide in just helping me appreciate things that would be classics,” she says, pointing to a walnut sideboard that occupies a dining room wall once blanketed with built-in shelving.

“Bob said, ‘Take [the shelves] down; you’re going to find a beautiful piece for that wall.’ And we did!”

Nearly every wall of the house is brightened by artwork that includes pieces by O’Brien’s father — an artist and co-founder of an art school — his friends and students, as well as O’Brien’s own purchases. Groupings are intentional and personal. The family was lucky that a 2009 fire, which began on the second floor but left water and smoke damage throughout, didn’t damage everything beyond repair.

“When that happened, we had the opportunity to change a lot of things, but we didn’t,” O’Brien says. “I tell people, whatever [you bring into your house], be sure you love it. Some of these things, you’ll live with your whole life.”

× Expand The vintage Swaim bench in the living room was a good investment, O’Brien says.

Lili O’Brien’s Design Tips

Make friends. Develop relationships with antique dealers or gallery owners. Over time, they’ll get to know you, and vice versa. You may be able to borrow an item or a work of art to see how it fits in your home. Ask for recommendations about how to start collecting — or which pieces will align with what you already have — based on your budget.

Be open to something new. Look at your space with a critical eye. If you don’t love what you see, envision something different. Just because you purchased that lamp/chair/rug doesn’t mean you have to keep it forever. Your taste may have changed, and that’s OK.

Keep what you love. Just because it’s old doesn’t mean it has to go away. Repurpose an antique or vintage piece with new shelves or fittings to change its functionality or appearance. Move a cupboard to a new location, and it becomes something different.

Pick your battles. Few of us have the luxury to make decisions entirely on our own. Respect the needs and desires of your family members, and find creative solutions to what they want and need. Your loved one’s collection might not float your boat, but it has meaning to them. Find an accommodation.