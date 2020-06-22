A Fabulous Phoenix

× 1 of 4 Expand The white Moura marble on the island countertop was “built up” with a mitered edge to be thicker and to give it a statement look. Cerused oak balances the white perimeter cabinetry and marble counter. × 2 of 4 Expand Loomis chose cabinets with inset panel doors and visible, decorative brass pin hinges. “I like [visible hinges] because they allow for greater movement of the doors and add visual interest,” Loomis says. × 3 of 4 Expand “I wanted to bring warmth into the space to balance out the white cabinetry and marble,” says Loomis, who chose cerused oak for the island. The KDW team pulled it over to a new bar area between the kitchen and family room. Decorative mesh panels give the bar cabinet intentional style. × 4 of 4 Expand Loomis chose a La Cornue range and a decorative range hood to create a focal point in the kitchen. An unfitted, stand-alone cabinet on the window wall was crafted with steel mesh insets in lieu of glass to add interest and a bit of panache. Prev Next

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, interior designer Lori Loomis’ kitchen emerged revitalized and renewed after a burst pipe flooded the main floor of her Midlothian home while the family was away, causing such extensive damage that they were forced to relocate while it was gutted and rebuilt. “The Loomises were in a unique situation,” says Marvin Daniel of KDW Home. “Our goal was to work with them to design their dream kitchen and to expedite and execute the design and installation of their plan.”

PROJECT TEAM: Interior Design: Lori Loomis; Kitchen Design: KDW Home, Marvin Daniel and Brian Pilgrim; Appliances: KDW Home; Contractor: Chesterfield Tile, Rick Gooden; Cabinetry: Cabico Custom Cabinetry; Appliances: La Cornue, Sub-Zero, Marvel