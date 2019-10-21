A Chef’s Delight

When Tiffany Jeremiah’s clients purchased their traditional home on River Road, one of their first priorities was to create a spacious chef’s kitchen where they could interact with their guests while cooking. “The existing kitchen was tucked into a corner adjacent to the large living room,” says Jeremiah, who reconfigured the layout by moving the primary work triangle to the center of the back wall in the living room area, adding an oversized island with a large farmhouse sink and working with Custom Kitchens Inc. to bring all of the bells and whistles.
1 of 6
CHAIR: Bar stools from Four Hands allow guests to watch the chef in action.
“Walnut, the client’s favorite wood, doesn’t lend itself to a paneled door,” says Jeremiah. “The flat panel of these cabinets really shows off the grain.”
2 of 6
A single-bowl farmhouse sink by Lenova and a Bosch dishwasher in the 141-inch-long island round out the kitchen work triangle.
3 of 6
COUNTERTOP: Compac dark concrete countertops provide contrast.
“We chose Lucian metallic pewter tiles from Ann Sacks for the backsplash behind the cooktop to reference the industrial vibe of the appliances,” Jeremiah says. The range hood was crafted to work with the steep angle of the ceiling.
4 of 6
A wall of cabinets, referred to as the “butler’s pantry,” provides added storage space where a set of bookshelves once stood in the living area.
5 of 6
White shiplap was used to update a popcorn ceiling. TECH pendant lights suspended from a metal track provide task and ambient lighting.The island counter-top is Cambria quartz, chosen for its durability.
6 of 6
LIGHT: TECH pendant lights illuminate the island.
A command center with a desk and secondary work area, complete with its own dishwasher and snack fridge for the homeowners’ teenage kids, now occupies the original kitchen space.
PROJECT TEAM: Interior Designer: Tiffany Jeremiah; Kitchen Contractor: Custom Kitchens Inc.; Cabinetry: Crystal Cabinet Works; Appliances: Wolf, Sub-Zero, Bosch