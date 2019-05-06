Inclusively Made in RVA

× Expand Andrea Daughtry of Hand-Made in RVA (Photo by Ash Daniel)

How do you create a culture of inclusion that celebrates diversity of thought, experience, perspectives and creativity, as well as demographic differences in a world where there’s still resistance to the idea? In the design world — historically dominated by white males — there’s a serious need for a new approach. Recently, a group of New York designers, architects and artists working at the highest levels in their fields formed the Black Artists and Designers Guild to confront the industry’s race problem. Here in Richmond, Andrea Daughtry and partners Duron Chavis, Baron Lee and Natasha Wilson created Hand-Made in RVA as a platform to showcase the diversity of Richmond’s maker community. R•Home spoke with Daughtry to learn more.

R•Home: How would you describe Hand-Made in RVA?

Daughtry: Hand-Made in RVA is a monthly pop-up market currently hosted at the Gather co-working space downtown that features works by 18 to 24 artists and craftsmen — primarily people of color (POC) and LGBTQ — who are often overlooked at traditional events. It’s a showcase for their talents and a warm, supportive community where they can connect with other artists of color and exhibit their work.

R•Home: Who can show their wares at Hand-Made in RVA?

Daughtry: Hand-Made in RVA is a bit different from other Richmond makers markets. We strive to give voice to artists that struggle for recognition, so everyone is welcome. I know that many makers are uncomfortable with the application and selection processes at other markets. Hand-Made in RVA makers are asked to apply, but in our case, the application is just a formality … everyone is accepted as long as space is available.

× 1 of 3 Expand All-natural skincare products by Hippie Panther Apothecary (Photo courtesy Hand-Made in RVA) × 2 of 3 Expand Quirky, handcrafted notebooks by Khadijah Mahdi, aka “The Book Lady” (Photo courtesy Hand-Made in RVA) × 3 of 3 Expand Gourmet baked goods from Sweet Nothings by Nashaye Bowser (Photo courtesy Hand-Made in RVA) Prev Next

R•Home: What can patrons expect to find at Hand-Made in RVA?

Daughtry: It’s an experience: an opportunity to meet the makers and discover their art. The roster of makers varies from market to market, but there is always a wide range of offerings including quirky home accessories, art, macramé, photography, and paintings and prints; jewelry, clothing and fashion accessories; organic skincare and healthcare products; vegan soul food and more from makers working in Richmond, Washington, D.C., and Alexandria.

R•Home: What inspired you to create Hand-Made in RVA markets?

Daughtry: I’ve traveled to festivals and markets up and down the East Coast to sell my fashion and skincare collections and, in the process, gained a great perspective on how a market should flow for the vendors. I produced my first pop-up markets in the Washington, D.C./Maryland area with two friends from Coppin State University in Baltimore, where I was studying psychology. When I returned to Richmond to finish my degree in business at Virginia Commonwealth University, I began selling my collections at local markets. There’s so much talent here, but the existing venues were not as inclusive as I had hoped. I wanted to create a makers’ community where everyone — regardless of their race or sexual preferences — would feel welcome, and reached out to Duron, Natalie and Baron to help me get things started.

R•Home: You’re a maker yourself. How did you get your start?

Daughtry: I began collecting and curating a vintage clothing collection seven years ago while I was a student at Coppin State University and started selling to other college students, who inspired me to seriously join the world of fashion, as I’ve always been a bit quirky when it came to my sense of style. The collection has evolved to include vintage jewelry and original designs crafted from vintage pieces and African fabrics. My skincare line, Buttah Babez, came later, inspired by the struggle to find quality natural hair and skin products for people of color. I had a recipe in mind and connected with Iasia Aberasturi, now my partner, who showed me how to make it.

The next Hand-Made in RVA markets take place Sunday, May 19, and Sunday, June 16, at Gather — Downtown, 409 E. Main St., No. 2. To learn more, visit linktr.ee/handmadeinrva.