A Slice of Inspiration

× Expand Photo by Tohan Christy

The Black Olive Pizzeria, designed by Niko Mines, offers a custom blend of culture and cuisine in a hip, clubby atmosphere infused with the sounds of R&B and hip-hop.

In the main dining room, oversized portraits pay homage to R&B icons, while tufted banquettes upholstered in caramel-colored leather put a sophisticated spin on classic pizza parlor seating. The mezzanine resonates with shades of teal, complementing the bar encrusted in a mosaic of tiny teal tiles. On the lower level, animal-print rugs mix with tribal fabrics to give the Dirty Martini lounge a moody, primal feel. Guests wander in from the surrounding streets at night, attracted by the energetic glow inside.