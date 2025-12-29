Antique Boutique

× Expand Westbrook & Friends (Photo via Instagram)

Antique dealer Justin Westbrook has opened his second shop in Richmond: Westbrook & Friends, at 308A Libbie Ave. in the Libbie and Grove neighborhood.

Despite its proximity to his original store on Patterson Avenue, Justin Westbrook Antiques, the new location looks to create its own identity. Partnering with multiple antiques dealers on the East Coast such as Historical Objectivity of Boston, Leonard Antiques of New York and Kenny Ball Antiques of Charlottesville, Westbrook has created a more furniture-driven space.

In addition to the droves of furniture brought in by friends and from Westbrook’s own 17,000-square-foot warehouse in Petersburg, the store will also boast two small cases of estate jewelry alongside antique silver, art, decor and locally made frames.