Vintage Finds

× Expand Middle Lounge Vintage has an eclectic selection of furniture and accessories, ranging from Victorian-era seating to midcentury rattan.

Vaughn Strickler and Hannah Tatum restored their collection of vintage furniture in a garage in Carytown before opening the Middle Lounge Vintage shop at 2239 W. Broad St. last fall.

Strickler’s experience in woodworking and restoration is complemented by Tatum’s background in architectural and graphic design. The pair, who do all of the restoration work themselves in the back of the Broad Street shop, don’t shy away from colorful upholstery fabrics or limit their inventory to furnishings from a particular era: Their inventory of late-19th- and 20th-century pieces ranges in style from Victorian to midcentury modern.

Middle Lounge Vintage is open by appointment on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.