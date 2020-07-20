× Expand Ryan Myers (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

When graphic artist Ryan Myers decides to pursue a project, he goes full-tilt. Based on the volume of work available in his website shop (74 posters!), one might think he’s been making his distinctly colorful and amusing pop art posters of Richmond places and people for years. In fact, it’s only been since September 2019. He just works fast and a lot — up to 14 hours a day.

“I made 15 posters in one week, printing them myself at home,” he says of his initial foray into the medium. Graphic design experience paired with inspiration from vintage travel and indie rock posters, satire, and retro futurism armed him with the skills to get ideas out of his head and onto paper. His partner Britt Nova, a jewelry maker, encouraged Myers to take his work to markets last fall, and he was gratified to find a customer base for his “snarky and surreal” posters.

In his first year, Myers’ style has evolved. “Now I’m taking photos and working from those,” he says.

× 1 of 3 Expand "Wild West Broad's Westland Shopping Oasis," digital illustration, 11 by 17 inches × 2 of 3 Expand "Forest Hill Park — Yellow (Landscape Version)," digital illustration, 11 by 17 inches, with text reading, "It's so easy to fall in love with Forest Hill Park. Pretty, boring, and vacant." × 3 of 3 Expand "Coke Building Future Flood," digital illustration, 11 by 17 inches Prev Next

Using photography as a basis for illustration was a big turning point in his process. “I loved how pretty the downtown Coke logo building looked at the angle I shot it, so I drew it and then added in floodwaters. It’s randomly my favorite thing I’ve made.”

Other subjects he’s portrayed include parks, neighborhoods, museums, animals, statues and oddities. As he has ventured into the surreal and humorous, with giant birds in Byrd Park and the “Tank Man” who memorably drove a military vehicle down Broad Street, interest has grown. “I slowly started to do more exaggerated details and apocalyptic scenes, and my Instagram following suddenly grew from 400 to 2,000,” Myers says. “I launched my website, and it was perfectly timed with the quarantine.” New fans became homebound online shoppers.

Myers has plenty of ideas for new projects. “I want to branch out with T-shirts, maybe collections of postcards or a book,” he says. “I’d like to slowly spread out in Virginia to Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Virginia Beach.” Ultimately, he hopes to travel around the country illustrating landmarks along the way. “It’s not work,” he says of making his art. “It’s how I enjoy free time, and if I can make a career doing it, I’d like that.”

Ryan Myers' posters are available at Stuff in Scott’s Addition, Nest in Forest Hill, Circle Thrift in the downtown Arts District and online at ryanmyersprints.com.