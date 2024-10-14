Finding Glam

× Expand Photo courtesy Txtur

Setting up shop at 604 Hull St. in historic Manchester earlier this year, 87-year-old Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer Txtur offers four Nordic-style collections of made-to-order pieces. An extensive range of fabrics, leather and wood options empowers total customization. From textured, muted neutrals to vibrant jewel tones, there’s something for every room, taste or corner of the home.

Whether you’re choosing glam or something more traditional, you’ll get a sense of the possibilities in this cozy yet sophisticated 1908 Richmond Seaboard railroad freight terminal turned furniture gallery. The stately restored floors, exposed brick walls and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams offer the perfect space to succumb to design inspiration.

Each customized piece is made at Txtur’s Roanoke factory. The eco-friendly company repurposes wood remnants in a proprietary process to create uniquely crafted tables. Fabric remnants are used to make pillows and zippered pouch bags. The company even offers an upcycling program so customers’ used furniture doesn’t have to end up in a landfill.

At Txtur, the experience of customization and creating the right design is not just a process — it’s an adventure. Customers are encouraged to take their time when making furniture design choices. The Nordic Bistro and Bar inside the showroom offers a unique opportunity to ponder options. You can dine in the intimate dining room or in one of the furniture spaces in the gallery to experience firsthand how your furniture choices will function with everyday use. The comfortable seating areas and natural light create an ideal atmosphere to discuss design ideas with the staff.

Txtur is a sensory delight that offers quality materials, craftsmanship and an eco-friendly approach to design.

Morgan Pangraze, owner of Gramercy Collective

Living in Gramercy Park in New York City instilled the importance of creating a cozy, embracing living space to serve as a respite from the outside world for Morgan Pangraze, owner of Gramercy Collective. Her method for creating comfy spaces involves collecting and curating pieces that inspire joy.

At Gramercy Collective — a 16-person collective of fine art, antiques, unique vintage items and some newer pieces — you’re sure to find your own joy. The sun-drenched store has an array of furniture, artwork, knickknacks, rugs and just about anything else you’ll need to create comfort.

Pangraze opened Gramercy Collective at 8526 Patterson Ave. last spring, and it’s become a go-to for Richmonders looking for pieces to glam up a space or inspire new designs. Customer service may be the key to Gramercy Collective’s success. No special request goes without a solution. If you’re looking for an appraiser or upholsterer, Pangraze is quick to offer a recommendation. Pangraze even allowed a 90-year-old shopper to take a chair home on loan to ensure it would suit a specific need for comfort.

With a vast assortment of items, an uncluttered shopping space and attention to customer service, Gramercy Collective offers unique pieces that are sure to create relaxed luxury.

Curated Furnishings



It’s well worth driving just across the Henrico County border to visit Curated Furnishings at 12501 Patterson Ave. in Goochland, which opened late last year. Owner and president Travis Hamilton of U-fab Interiors, locally known for custom interiors, wanted to make furniture shopping easier and affordable while offering high–quality goods for Richmond families.

The showroom, at 18,000-plus square feet, is massive. You can find an entire floor-to-ceiling wall of pillows, linens, window treatments, garden and outdoor furniture, an uncanny selection of ginger jars, lamps, rugs, commissioned art and, of course, custom furniture. Hamilton’s biannual trips to India to handpick unique wooden, often refurbished and sometimes one-of-a-kind pieces add a personal touch to the store’s offerings.

Gift ideas abound at Curated Furnishings — beautifully handpainted kimonos, paper fans, gift cards, socks and scarves. You’ll find something for everyone on your list, even handcrafted gift cards.

To facilitate affordability, Hamilton and his staff pass on vendor price cuts to customers. The enthusiastic design consultants guide you through the massive showroom, offering design advice based on years of industry experience. From selecting the right fabrics to choosing the perfect color scheme, they will help you through the entire customization process, ensuring that your unique vision comes to life.