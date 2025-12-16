Ancestral Artistry

× 1 of 3 Expand Theodora Miller (Photo by Studio Massive Star courtesy Theodora Miller) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Theodora Miller × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Theodora Miller Prev Next

For three decades, Theodora Miller built a career in corporate banking and marketing communications — a steady path that fit her family’s expectations. As the daughter of Greek immigrants, she felt the pressure to pursue a practical and lucrative career, but 10 years ago, she gave up her traditional nine-to-five to pursue a part-time career painting professionally.

The turning point came in 2014 after she took a fall in her home, leaving her with neurological challenges. As part of her recovery, she began painting to ease her physical symptoms. It became a powerful tool for expressing her feelings and relieving the depression and anxiety resulting from her trauma — evidence of the therapeutic power of creativity.

“It was definitely a pivotal point in my life,” she says. “Sometimes I still think, ‘Oh, wow, I’m really doing this.’”

Now free to tap into her previously uncharted creativity, she creates soulful paintings, textiles and wallpaper. Miller’s new line of wallpaper and cotton and linen fabrics, the Ancestral Home Collection, marks a milestone in her artistic career: her third anniversary as a full-time artist. Her collection of seven designs in multiple colorways was inspired by an artist-in-residence program on the Greek island of Skopelos she attended at the Skopelos Foundation of the Arts in October 2023. She went there with no particular project in mind. It was her initial lack of focus that became a catalyst for working with different media, resulting in something she thought would be amazing wallpaper.

“It was a lot of fun. I’ve always dreamed of creating a line,” Miller says.

The collection offers a depth that translates into two-dimensional textiles and wallpaper. The designs begin with a piece of original art, with the visible brushstrokes lending depth and layers to the rich texture her work is known for. Like many of her paintings, this collection pays homage to her Greek heritage, reflecting her memories from a half-century of travels to Greece.

“In Greece, I spent my childhood days climbing trees, eating figs and soaking up the slow Mediterranean rhythm of life,” she says. “As an adult, going to Greece is rejuvenating.”

The Ancestral Home Collection’s debut follows on the heels of Miller’s first international exhibit. One of her Blooming Girls vessels, featuring an intricate floral pattern, was one of 95 vases representing artists from over 60 countries to be showcased in the “1000 Vases” exhibition at Paris Design Week 2025.

The 14-inch vessel she crafted with a sgraffito technique (pictured above) — where the artist scratches through the slip on the surface of the ceramic to reveal a design in the contrasting color of the layer below — took two months to create. “It was also my first ceramic exhibit, so getting it there was terrifying,” she says.

Miller’s journey from corporate employee to creator has been one of resilience, curiosity and rediscovery. Her art serves as a tribute to her ancestors with a rich, modern, textured style infused with a Mediterranean spirit.