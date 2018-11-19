The Host & the Hosted

The Inspiration: The Host and the Hosted
In Three Words: Making Spirits Bright
Note: Think outside the gift box and get creative with this year’s get-togethers, whether you’re hosting or attending.
Stainless cocktail shaker, $32.95; brass cocktail shaker, $22.95; whiskey stones, $24.95, all at Mongrel (Photo by Kip Dawkins)
“Power Up” PowerPad wireless charger, Paper Source, $44.95
Throw, Bridget Beari Home Store, $65
Funky rock dispenser, Urban Interiors at The Carytown Collective, $129.99
“Dino” wine rack by Thomas Bina, Williams & Sherrill, $1,760
4-in-1 Bar Tool by Izola, Gilt and Ash, $36
“Parisienne” chair in amethyst by Calligaris, LaDiff, $257.55
Glass teapot and cup by Sean Donlon, Quirk Gallery, $450
“27-Kate” flute with dots, VMFA, $20.99
Toast and be toasted! Cheers to the merriment of the season.