The Host & the Hosted

Get ready to spread some holiday cheer with home-happy items priced for every budget

The Inspiration: The Host and the Hosted

In Three Words: Making Spirits Bright

Note: Think outside the gift box and get creative with this year’s get-togethers, whether you’re hosting or attending.

Stainless cocktail shaker, $32.95; brass cocktail shaker, $22.95; whiskey stones, $24.95, all at Mongrel (Photo by Kip Dawkins)

“Power Up” PowerPad wireless charger, Paper Source, $44.95

Throw, Bridget Beari Home Store, $65

Funky rock dispenser, Urban Interiors at The Carytown Collective, $129.99

“Dino” wine rack by Thomas Bina, Williams & Sherrill, $1,760

4-in-1 Bar Tool by Izola, Gilt and Ash, $36

“Parisienne” chair in amethyst by Calligaris, LaDiff, $257.55

Glass teapot and cup by Sean Donlon, Quirk Gallery, $450

“27-Kate” flute with dots, VMFA, $20.99

Toast and be toasted! Cheers to the merriment of the season.

