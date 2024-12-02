The Goods Gift Guide

×

Books | Janet Brown Interiors: “Inviting Interiors” by Melanie Turner, $50; “At Home With Carolyne Roehm” by Carolyne Roehm, $60; “Evocative Interiors” by Ray Booth, $55; “The Collected Cottage” by Kathryn Crisp, $65; “Four Seasons of Entertaining” by Shala Copas, $50. Creme de la Creme:“Mario Buatta, Anatomy of a Decorator” by Emily Evans Eerdmans, $55; “At Home in France” by Timothy Corrigan, $65. Curated Furnishings: “Cabinet of Curiosities” by Massimo Listri, $164.99; “The Book of Printed Fabrics” by Aziza Gril-Mariotte, $219.99. Paper Plus: “Bohemian Soul” by Valorie Hart, $65; “Enduring Southern Homes” by Eric Ross, $40. Bookends | Vintage bronze buccaneer bookends, Muse Me, $495 pair; horsehead bookends, Creme de la Creme, $85 pair; vintage brass lion bookend, Nest, $22; soapstone dragon bookends, Verve, $125 pair; Jack Russell bookends, Creme de la Creme, $65 pair