Fully Festive

Naturally Divine
A bounty of beautiful gifts inspired by Mother Nature
1 of 7
Flower porcelain vases, The Shops at 5807, $60
2 of 7
Gold bee metal decorative dish, The Shops at 5807, $18
3 of 7
Avenida Home Roses Birchwood Tray, Quirk Gallery, $44
4 of 7
Brass watering can, Brookland Park Flowers & Gifts, $126
5 of 7
Enamel bee, cardinal and snail boxes, The Shops at 5807, $38-$49
6 of 7
1980s hand-carved wooden African Kinara for Kwanzaa, Chairish, $65
7 of 7
Glass trees by Simon Pearce, FraÎche, $175-$330
Très Chic
Splendid gifts with a luxurious sense of style
1 of 7
Mersea fuzzy knit throw blanket, Gild & Ash, $98
2 of 7
Capa velvet patchwork pillow, Glassboat, $122
3 of 7
Jay Strongwater Alexi peacock figurine golden frame, Biggs Ltd, $3,400
4 of 7
Vintage glass perfume bottles, Bygones Vintage Clothing, $89-$160
5 of 7
Hermès scarf dish, Gild & Ash, $58
6 of 7
Judith Leiber silver obelisks, Nest Antiques, Art & Gifts, $3,800 for pair
7 of 7
Goldtone palm menorah by Michael Aram, Biggs Ltd, $475
Retro-licious
Stellar gifts with old-school cool
1 of 7
Cherry lips and chrome rainbow lightning bolt ornaments, Mongrel, $16 each
2 of 7
Brass holly catchall, Nest Antiques, Art & Gifts, $20
3 of 7
Catalin Bakelite radio in temple yellow with red trim, West End Antiques Mall, $950
4 of 7
Simon Pearce glass dreidel, Fraîche, $95
5 of 7
Skippy Cotton heart, star and moon beaded ornaments, Verdalina, $24 each
6 of 7
Green star light-up ceramic tree and gold star snow-dusted light-up ceramic tree, West End Antiques Mall, $235-$295
7 of 7
JoyJolt Hue martini glass set, Gild & Ash, $50