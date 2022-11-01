Fully Festive

Gifts with dazzling style

Naturally Divine

A bounty of beautiful gifts inspired by Mother Nature

×

1 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_FlowerVases_Shopsat5807_hp1122.jpg

Flower porcelain vases, The Shops at 5807, $60

×

2 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_BeeDish_Shopsat5807_hp1122.jpg

Gold bee metal decorative dish, The Shops at 5807, $18

×

3 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_RoseBirchwoodTray_Quirk_hp1122.jpg

Avenida Home Roses Birchwood Tray, Quirk Gallery, $44

×

4 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_WateringCan_BrooklynParkFlowersandGifts_hp1122.jpg

Brass watering can, Brookland Park Flowers & Gifts, $126

×

5 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_Boxes_Shopsat5807_hp1122.jpg

Enamel bee, cardinal and snail boxes, The Shops at 5807, $38-$49

×

6 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_KwanzeKinara_Chairish_hp1122.jpg

1980s hand-carved wooden African Kinara for Kwanzaa, Chairish, $65

×

7 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_SimonPearceTrees_Fraiche_hp1122.jpg

Glass trees by Simon Pearce, FraÎche, $175-$330

Très Chic

Splendid gifts with a luxurious sense of style

×

1 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_Blanket_Gild&Ash_hp1122.jpg

Mersea fuzzy knit throw blanket, Gild & Ash, $98

×

2 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_Pillow_GlassBoat_hp1122.jpg

Capa velvet patchwork pillow, Glassboat, $122

×

3 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_PeacockFrame_BiggsLtd_hp1122.jpg

Jay Strongwater Alexi peacock figurine golden frame, Biggs Ltd, $3,400

×

4 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_PerfumeBottles_Bygones_hp1122.jpg

Vintage glass perfume bottles, Bygones Vintage Clothing, $89-$160

×

5 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_HermesTray_Gild&Ash_hp1122.jpg

Hermès scarf dish, Gild & Ash, $58

×

6 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_Obelisks_NestAntiques_hp1122.jpg

Judith Leiber silver obelisks, Nest Antiques, Art & Gifts, $3,800 for pair

×

7 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_Menorah_BiggsLtd_hp1122.jpg

Goldtone palm menorah by Michael Aram, Biggs Ltd, $475

Retro-licious

Stellar gifts with old-school cool

×

1 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_Ornaments_Mongrel_hp1122.jpg

Cherry lips and chrome rainbow lightning bolt ornaments, Mongrel, $16 each

×

2 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_HollyDish_NestAntiques_hp1122.jpg

Brass holly catchall, Nest Antiques, Art & Gifts, $20

×

3 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_Radio_WestEndAntiquesMall_hp1122.jpg

Catalin Bakelite radio in temple yellow with red trim, West End Antiques Mall, $950

×

4 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_SimonPearceDreidal_Fraiche_hp1122.jpg

Simon Pearce glass dreidel, Fraîche, $95

×

5 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_BeadedOrnaments_Verdalina_hp1122.jpg

Skippy Cotton heart, star and moon beaded ornaments, Verdalina, $24 each

×

6 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_Trees_WestEndantiquesMall_hp1122.jpg

Green star light-up ceramic tree and gold star snow-dusted light-up ceramic tree, West End Antiques Mall, $235-$295

×

7 of 7

FOB_TheGoods_MartiniGlasses_Gild&Ash_hp1122.jpg

JoyJolt Hue martini glass set, Gild & Ash, $50