Suite Surrender

Rhododendron blossoms run free, theatrical architectural details abound, and larger-than-life decorative details tease the imagination. “Alice in Wonderland,” perhaps? No, The Greenbrier, the otherworldly West Virginia landmark hotel decorated by the famed designer duo Dorothy Draper and Carleton Varney

The West Virginia Wing at The Greenbrier (Photo by Michel Arnaud)

Utopia sateen bedding, Yves Delorme, usa.yvesdelorme.com, $60-$795

Tufted Marcene Bouquet Rug, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $68-$398

Francie & Grover 20-inch pillow cover, Carleton Varney, carletonvarney.com, $129

Hepplewhite three-drawer chest, Owen Suter's, owensuters.com, $4,800

Bamboo mirror in green, Dana Gibson, danagibson.com, $635

Custom circular sofa, Verve Home Furnishings, vervehomefurnishings.com, $3,600

Modern Glamour Table Lamp, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $642

Pagoda canopy bed, Brass Beds of Virginia, brassbedsofva.com, queen size from $7,300

The Inspiration: The iconic Greenbrier Hotel 

In Three Words: Decadent Draper decor  

Notes: Taking cues from two design legends, create your own presidential suite with our modern spin on classic American resort grandeur. 

