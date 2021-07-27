Suite Surrender

1 of 9
The West Virginia Wing at The Greenbrier (Photo by Michel Arnaud)
2 of 9
Utopia sateen bedding, Yves Delorme, usa.yvesdelorme.com, $60-$795
3 of 9
Tufted Marcene Bouquet Rug, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $68-$398
4 of 9
Francie & Grover 20-inch pillow cover, Carleton Varney, carletonvarney.com, $129
5 of 9
Hepplewhite three-drawer chest, Owen Suter's, owensuters.com, $4,800
6 of 9
Bamboo mirror in green, Dana Gibson, danagibson.com, $635
7 of 9
Custom circular sofa, Verve Home Furnishings, vervehomefurnishings.com, $3,600
8 of 9
Modern Glamour Table Lamp, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $642
9 of 9
Pagoda canopy bed, Brass Beds of Virginia, brassbedsofva.com, queen size from $7,300
The Inspiration: The iconic Greenbrier Hotel
In Three Words: Decadent Draper decor
Notes: Taking cues from two design legends, create your own presidential suite with our modern spin on classic American resort grandeur.