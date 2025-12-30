Trade Secrets

This article has been updated since it first appeared in print.

× Expand Jamie Coffey at the new Studio Sprezzatura showroom (Photo via Instagram)

Studio Sprezzatura by Jamie Coffey, a to-the-trade showroom that’s open only to interior design professionals, has moved around the corner to a more spacious two-story location at 207 N. Foushee St.

A one-stop shop for decorators, the showroom offers a plethora of resources ranging from upholstery to flooring to help bring design visions to life. Collaborating with furniture makers such as Four Hands, Bennett to the Trade, Cisco Home and Modern History, Coffey connects interior decorators with his vendors and offers advice down to the most minute details.

The showroom is open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.