Staycation Oasis

Slip away to far-flung destinations in the comfort of your own home with our retro-chic picks inspired by classic 1950s Americana

by

The Inspiration: Create a staycation oasis with seriously cool vintage throwback flair.

In Three Words: Return to innocence

Notes: Relaxing ocean blues and greens soothe the senses.

×

1 of 10

fob_Goods_Hammock_Opener_hp0720-teaser.jpg

Canyon fringe hammock, Anthropologie, $118

×

2 of 10

fob_Goods_Croquet_LLBean_hp0720.jpg

Maine Coast croquet set, L.L. Bean, $24

×

3 of 10

fob_Goods_DrinkDispenser_SomedayShop_hp0720.jpg

Enamel drink dispenser, The Someday Shop, $92

×

4 of 10

fob_Goods_Tablecloth_YvesDelorme_hp0720.jpg

Calypso jacquard tablecloth, Yves Delorme, $265 to $395

×

5 of 10

fob_Goods_PicnicBasket_WilliamsSonoma_hp0720.jpg

Wicker picnic basket, Williams-Sonoma, $40

×

6 of 10

fob_Goods_Pitcher_Tweed_hp0720.jpg

Lemon pitcher and glasses (next image), Tweed, $9 to $34

×

7 of 10

fob_Goods_Glasses_Tweed_hp0720.jpg

Lemon pitcher (previous image) and glasses, Tweed, $9 to $34

×

8 of 10

fob_Goods_Table_laDiff_hp0720.jpg

Fermob verbena 30-inch bistro table, LaDiff, $335

×

9 of 10

fob_Goods_Chairs_WorldMarket_hp0720.jpg

Duressi outdoor rocking chairs, World Market, $299 for a set of two

×

10 of 10

fob_Goods_Glider_WorldofMirth_hp0720.jpg

Jetfire balsa wood gliders, World of Mirth, $4 each

Tags

by

Connect With Us