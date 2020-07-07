The Inspiration: Create a staycation oasis with seriously cool vintage throwback flair.
In Three Words: Return to innocence
Notes: Relaxing ocean blues and greens soothe the senses.
Canyon fringe hammock, Anthropologie, $118
Maine Coast croquet set, L.L. Bean, $24
Enamel drink dispenser, The Someday Shop, $92
Calypso jacquard tablecloth, Yves Delorme, $265 to $395
Wicker picnic basket, Williams-Sonoma, $40
Lemon pitcher and glasses (next image), Tweed, $9 to $34
Lemon pitcher (previous image) and glasses, Tweed, $9 to $34
Fermob verbena 30-inch bistro table, LaDiff, $335
Duressi outdoor rocking chairs, World Market, $299 for a set of two
Jetfire balsa wood gliders, World of Mirth, $4 each