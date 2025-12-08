Design’s Best Friend

× 1 of 3 Expand The late decorator Carleton Varney often posed porcelain pups on brackets to watch over a space, as he did in this dining room. (Photo by Michel Arnaud) × 2 of 3 Expand A pair of spaniels with gold lusterware, 1830-50 (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) × 3 of 3 Expand A contemporary Staffordshire dog from Urban Outfitters (Photo courtesy Urban Outfitters) Prev Next

In a grandmillenial house, you will likely see Staffordshire dog figurines anywhere from floor to ceiling and from wall to wall. Hallmarks of Victorian kitsch, these “pet” ceramic dog pairs became collectors’ items in the 20th century. They have been featured in interior design since 1948, when renowned designer Dorothy Draper famously decorated The Greenbrier resort with Staffordshire dogs centered on the Victorian Writing Room’s mantel. Up until his death in 2022, Draper's successor Carleton Varney professed his adoration for the dogs in his designs, writings and collections. Artisans now celebrate them in clothes, needlepoint and upcycled projects.

"Staffordshire” encompasses a broad genre of ceramic knickknack displays of animals and scenery dating back to the 18th century. However, the paired dogs became overwhelmingly popular during Queen Victoria’s reign (1837-1901), especially Cavalier King Charles Spaniels like then-Princess Victoria's beloved spaniel Dash. Biographer Elizabeth Longford describes Dash as “the Queen's closest childhood companion,” worthy even of portraiture with Victoria and accompanying her into queenhood.

Queen Victoria was a living symbol of stability revered by the public. Though she followed weak, unpopular monarchs, she oversaw great institutional, technological and economic growth for Britain, which became the world’s greatest power. A proud, confident Britain embraced the new Victorian design culture, including Staffordshire dogs made by countless potters who even sent molds home for production. The working class had the means to embrace this material culture as well, attesting to the strength and popularity of the monarchy.

When collecting, remember that these are kitsch turned collectors’ items, and contemporary riffs are just as acceptable as 19th-century antiques. The key is knowing what you have. Here are some tips to distinguish 19th- from 20th-century dogs.

19th Century

Ceramic crazing (hairline cracks) and worn gilded accents are natural if pieces are 200 years old.

A pin-size hole on the back indicates press-molding, the preferred 19th-century method. Clay is pressed into a two-part mold and joined when leatherhard — clay that’s dried and hardened enough to be trimmed or decorated with slip, but not hard enough to be fired — which produces more durable objects able to withstand the era’s horse-drawn transportation. These need a small hole for gases to vent during firing.

20th Century

A coin-size hole on the bottom indicates slip-casting, the preferred 20th-century method. Slip (a higher water-to-clay ratio) is poured into the mold to the point of excess producing a faster, thinner, but more fragile product.

Makers’ marks were not used until the figurines reached “collectible” status in the 20th century.

Staffordshire dogs from the 19th century can be found in local antique and vintage shops, although procuring a matching pair might be difficult. Contemporary interpretations — figurines, lamps, wallpapers and fabrics — are accessible through local and online retailers.