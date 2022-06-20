Splash Guards

A new generation of tile in trendsetting colors, patterns and shapes

by

Browse through the gallery of images for more details on each tile.

(From top) Jeffrey Court Geode Drawn Stone, 8-by-9.25-inch, Architessa, architessa.com; Bryant Park Black Gold Face matte ceramic tile, 12-inch, Architessa, architessa.com; Mirth Studio Inky Bud Porcelain tile, 13-inch, Mosaic Tile Co., mosaictileco.com

Manta Wabi Blue porcelain tile, 5-inch, Architessa, architessa.com

(From left) Maniscalco Kaleidoscope Series handmade ceramic tile, 3-by-6-inch, Mosaic Tile Co., mosaictileco.com; Lili Terrazzo Confetti, cement tile, 8-inch, Architessa, architessa.com

(From left) Lili Rise Hexagon cement tile, black and white with solid brass core, 6-by-7-inch, Architessa, architessa.com; Elon Tile & Stone Calacatta Herringbone with gold aluminum mosaic polished, 11-by-13-inch sheet, Morris Tile Distributors, morristile.net

MSI Boathouse Blue Picket 8 mm glass tile, Costen Floors, costenfloors.com

Lili Savannah 4 cement tile, 8-inch, Architessa, architessa.com

Lili Indie Triangle 3 cement tile, 7-inch, Architessa, architessa.com

