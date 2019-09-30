Richmond Originals

× Expand Photo courtesy Maiden Maxwell

As the brains behind the House of Floralie gift shop on Lafayette Street, KK Harris focused on creative concierge gifting, designing beautifully crafted gifts for individuals, designers, hedge funds, screenwriters, Fortune 500 companies and others.

The birth of her son, Anson, and her effort to create a wallpaper pattern for his nursery renewed the entrepreneur’s interest in textile design. “I wanted to create something that was inspired by history, but didn’t feel too serious or too ‘baby,’” Harris says. The result, Ansonborough, is an out-of-the-ordinary geometric pattern inspired by antique German botanical charts.

This month, Harris’ new company, Maiden Maxwell, will launch four additional wallpapers and fabrics: Chantilly Minimalist, an elegant composition of monochromatic English roses; Chantilly Maximalist, a vibrant pattern of jumbo English roses; Pleased as Punch, an exuberant pattern of blossoms, inspired by the hand-painted floral motif on Harris’ early 20th-century Limoges punchbowl; and Washington, an elegant geometric pattern inspired by George Washington’s signature.

All fabrics and wallcoverings are handcrafted in the United States with an average fulfillment time of six to eight weeks and are available exclusively through interior designers.