Fernmob Basket, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $640 to $740
Black and White Planter, Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds, strawberryfieldsflowersandfinds.com, $40
Big Bilina Planter, People Via Plants Ceramic Studio, peopleviaplants.com, $95
Falkor Cache, People Via Plants Ceramic Studio, peopleviaplants.com, $85
Bowie Plant Holder, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $480
Frosted Green Glass Planter, Morgan Gilbreath, morgangilbreath.com, $40
Tuscan Ribbed Planter, Pomona, pomonarva.com, $249
Chigo planters, Sneed's Nursery, sneedsnursery.com, $39 to $199
The Inspiration: Green
In Three Words: Coddle your plants.
Notes: Caring for and nurturing plants helps to reduce stress and create a healthier home environment.
Nurturing plants can be a soothing salve for the senses.