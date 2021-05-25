Pot Luck

As the craze for houseplants and gardening continues to skyrocket, we’re finding that unique designer alternatives to the standard greenhouse terra cotta pots are abundant. Whether the options are understated or bold (or both), Richmond’s green-thumb retailers have it covered

Fernmob Basket, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $640 to $740

Black and White Planter, Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds, strawberryfieldsflowersandfinds.com, $40

Big Bilina Planter, People Via Plants Ceramic Studio, peopleviaplants.com, $95

Falkor Cache, People Via Plants Ceramic Studio, peopleviaplants.com, $85

Bowie Plant Holder, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $480

Frosted Green Glass Planter, Morgan Gilbreath, morgangilbreath.com, $40 

Tuscan Ribbed Planter, Pomona, pomonarva.com, $249

Chigo planters, Sneed's Nursery, sneedsnursery.com, $39 to $199

The Inspiration: Green

In Three Words: Coddle your plants.

Notes: Caring for and nurturing plants helps to reduce stress and create a healthier home environment.

Nurturing plants can be a soothing salve for the senses.

