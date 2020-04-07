Petal Pushers

The Inspiration: Celebrating 100 years of the Garden Club of Virginia
In Three Words: In full bloom
Note: Spring 2020’s fashion colors of orchid purple and sage green ignite in painterly floral motifs, accented with calm neutrals.
Manuel Canovas “Medina” fabric collection, Janet Brown Interiors, $204-$260 per yard
Foxglove Frolic oil on canvas, 24 inches by 24 inches, by Mary Kathryn Woodward, marykathrynwoodwardart.com, $495
Oval cachepot, Greenhouse II, $96
Peonia Chartreuse Pillow, Janet Brown Interiors, $170
Virginia Mammals in Multi fabric by Sara Hillery, sarahillery.com, $90 per yard
“Amy” Paper Cyclamen in Pot, Paper Rose Co., paperose.co, $40 each
Custom flower armoire, Elizabeth Gray, $4,195
Magnolia brass plate, Bridget Beari Home, $60
Riviera bath towel, Yves Delorme, $85