Petal Pushers

In 1920, the Garden Club of Virginia was formed to preserve the beauty of Virginia’s gardens, including the restoration of the original Bloemendaal garden at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Our blossom-inspired finds bring the beauty of Virginia springtime indoors year-round

The Inspiration: Celebrating 100 years of the Garden Club of Virginia

In Three Words: In full bloom

Note: Spring 2020’s fashion colors of orchid purple and sage green ignite in painterly floral motifs, accented with calm neutrals.

Manuel Canovas “Medina” fabric collection, Janet Brown Interiors, $204-$260 per yard

Foxglove Frolic oil on canvas, 24 inches by 24 inches, by Mary Kathryn Woodward, marykathrynwoodwardart.com, $495

Oval cachepot, Greenhouse II, $96

Peonia Chartreuse Pillow, Janet Brown Interiors, $170

Virginia Mammals in Multi fabric by Sara Hillery, sarahillery.com, $90 per yard

“Amy” Paper Cyclamen in Pot, Paper Rose Co., paperose.co, $40 each

Custom flower armoire, Elizabeth Gray, $4,195

Magnolia brass plate, Bridget Beari Home, $60

Riviera bath towel, Yves Delorme, $85

