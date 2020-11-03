Pattern Forever

× Expand Wallpaper designer Sarah Rowland (Photo by Jay Paul)

Richmond designer Sarah Rowland’s love of textiles and printmaking was cemented when she spent a summer at The Royal College of Art in London, which she says made her “want to be a pattern designer forever.” Rowland introduced her first wallpaper collection in 2015, and now, through a new partnership with Koroseal, a major wallpaper manufacturer based in Kentucky, the Sarah Rowland Collection is going national.

Rowland says the partnership will allow her to focus on design, with plans in the works for four new seasonal collections a year. Her bespoke designs include large-scale florals, botanicals, animal prints, geometrics and hand-drawn prints. She says she gets most of her inspiration from Mother Nature.

× Expand MOIRA orange wallpaper (Photo courtesy Sarah Rowland)

Sarah Rowland Collection papers are available by the roll — on perfect paper, cork, grass cloth, mylar or canvas grounds. The digitally printed papers can be custom-colored or scaled, and they can be produced in short runs.

“It’s truly a dream come true,” Rowland says. “I’ve gone from doing everything myself to having 140 sales reps and a whole company to back me up.”

Find the Sarah Rowland Collection at koroseal.com.