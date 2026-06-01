Night Shades

Chic outdoor illumination

by

Goods

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1 of 10

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Palecek Belvedere 30-inch outdoor pendant, Ferguson Home, $1,534

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2 of 10

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Large Hopewell woven indoor/outdoor pendant, Shades of Light, $770

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Barbary outdoor wall sconce, Currey & Company, $920 

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Large Helmsley outdoor sconce, Shades of Light, $270

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Crystorama Lighting Group Simpson 20-inch outdoor wall sconce, Ferguson Home, $298

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Tapered-top outdoor wall sconce, Shades of Light, $104

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Modern Collection Grace 30 chandelier, Visual Comfort, $2,599

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Bothy double outdoor pendant, Currey & Company, $2,240

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Chance outdoor sconce, Arteriors, $1,215

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10 of 10

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Generation Lighting Classico 12.5-inch hanging lantern, Visual Comfort, $119