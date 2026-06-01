Night Shades

1 of 10
Palecek Belvedere 30-inch outdoor pendant, Ferguson Home, $1,534
2 of 10
Large Hopewell woven indoor/outdoor pendant, Shades of Light, $770
3 of 10
Barbary outdoor wall sconce, Currey & Company, $920
4 of 10
Large Helmsley outdoor sconce, Shades of Light, $270
5 of 10
Crystorama Lighting Group Simpson 20-inch outdoor wall sconce, Ferguson Home, $298
6 of 10
Tapered-top outdoor wall sconce, Shades of Light, $104
7 of 10
Modern Collection Grace 30 chandelier, Visual Comfort, $2,599
8 of 10
Bothy double outdoor pendant, Currey & Company, $2,240
9 of 10
Chance outdoor sconce, Arteriors, $1,215
10 of 10
Generation Lighting Classico 12.5-inch hanging lantern, Visual Comfort, $119