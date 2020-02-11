× Expand Artist and designer Dandridge “DeDe” Davis (Photo by Tasha Tolliver)

In an increasingly virtual world, we have become hyper-connected through technology, with new ways to connect with people across the globe every day. However, somewhere along the line, many have started to shift away from physical connections to virtual comforts. Fine artist and designer Dandridge “DeDe” Davis examines this shift and hopes to bring us back to our roots with The Tribal Collection, one of her newest home collections of wallpaper, textiles and pillow designs.

“I feel like we’ve gotten away from community,” Davis explains. “I wanted the tribal series to let people know — especially let the young people know — that they do belong. I feel like if we got back to talking and caring verbally that maybe it can make a difference.”

The collection deconstructs natural and tribal imagery to evoke a sense of belonging. In her work, Davis uses her skill as a fine artist to experiment with materials, methods, colors and tones, lending a painterly effect to her designs.

The simplicity of Davis’ designs allow her work to transcend materials in the collection, with every wallpaper, textile or pillow taking a different perspective of the same subject. For most pieces, clients can choose from two different scales and customize accent colors to attain a one-of-a-kind piece for their home or commercial space. Her designs are available at dandridgeart.com.

While painting has remained a constant throughout Davis’ life, she began her artistic career in film, where she scouted set locations, leading her to work with actors such as Sidney Poitier and Bruce Willis. Born in Charlottesville, Davis hopped around the United States and Europe throughout much of her life before moving back to Richmond in the late ’90s. Here, Davis began pursuing art full time with a focus on decorative painting.

After taking a hiatus from the business world to focus on her art, Davis eventually reentered the field with a collection of wallpaper designs, which first debuted five years ago.

“It’s great to paint and stuff, but then you feel like, as an artist, you’ve got to have a more sustainable income and think of other avenues and other ways to bring artwork into people’s homes,” she says.

Dandridge’s art is currently on display at Puck’s Market in western Henrico, and she hopes to have a gallery showing of the artwork that inspired the tribal series in the spring.