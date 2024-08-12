Designer Debut

They say hard work and dedication pay off, and Richmond-based artist Norman Wyatt Jr. has seen his pay off in a big way. Wyatt’s eponymous collection with home decor company StyleCraft made its debut at High Point Market in North Carolina this past April. The Norman Wyatt Home collection showcases artwork, lamps, chairs, tables and accessories in three looks — coastal, glam and rustic.

R•HOME: How did your collaboration with StyleCraft begin?

Norman Wyatt Jr.: I was looking around on LinkedIn, and the StyleCraft page was brought to my attention. I loved everything that they were doing and reached out to the CEO directly. From our very first meeting, he loved the examples of my work that I shared on my social media and asked me what I’d like to do with his company. My answer was, “Everything!” I’ve always had a vision of designing so much more than wall art, so the opportunity to collaborate with StyleCraft was a perfect match.

R•Home: How did you feel seeing your collection debut?

Wyatt: I spent 2 1/2 years sketching, conceptualizing, planning and selecting materials, so it was such an amazing feeling to finally walk into the StyleCraft showroom and see all of the 150-plus items I had designed, all in one place and organized into groups. It was surreal to actually touch and feel [them]. It was a 20-year journey, from my first art publishing contract to the realization of being the owner and designer of my very own lifestyle collection.

R•Home: How involved are you in the process from design to a piece going to a client or a showroom floor?

Wyatt: Very involved. I design the products in my collection with the thought of creating something very unique, high design but still suitable for the average home. With that, there's a lot of planning on my end, making sure that I create a well-designed group of home decor items that clients, whether designers or store buyers, would be excited and proud to select. I see and approve the items from the first graphic rendering to the final sample being made.

R•Home: What is your design process?

Wyatt: Based on the category or type of product I'm designing, I usually start with a mental thought of the concept, and loosely sketch out the idea, playing around with shapes and lines until the idea comes to life. Then I select materials, metals, woods, finishes, textures, etc. to complete the design. Pretty much whatever I draw on paper is made into actual products. It's so exciting!

R•Home: What do you hope people feel when they view your collection?

Wyatt: When people view my collection, I hope there is a sense of excitement and inspiration. I met with the StyleCraft sales reps before market to go over the items, the inspiration and vision behind it all. When I was finished, they all clapped with enthusiasm. One pulled me aside to say everything was so different and unique, a breath of fresh air. That’s the feeling I want to capture.