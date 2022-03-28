Noble Colors

1 of 8
Lee Industries Chesterfield sofa in Sanibel Mulberry, Glass Boat, glassboat.com, $4,046 (Photo courtesy Glass Boat)
Lorraine Meade’s Waters Edge mirror in blue glass, beads and agate, Crossroads Art Center, crossroadsartcenter.com, $625
Sarah Rowland Chess Wallpaper Violet, koroseal.com, $7.95 per square foot
Table lamp in dusty rose, Encompass Supply Inc. (formerly Atlantic Electrical), 2117 Westwood Ave., $330
Rainy Day Ombre placemat in indigo, Ten Thousand Villages, tenthousandvillages.com, $9.99
Fiesta four-piece place setting in mulberry, Bed, Bath & Beyond, bedbathandbeyond.com, $36.99
Juniper swivel chair in Kubu indigo, Arhaus, arhaus.com, $3,649
Roly Poly Pom pillow in lavender, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $75
The Inspiration: Royal purple
In Three Words: Royalty, magic and mystery
Notes: Opulent accents in soft lilac, rich plum, eggplant and indigo enrich interiors.