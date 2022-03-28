Noble Colors

From soft shades of lavender and lilac to bold aubergine and sassy Veri Peri, the rich range of purple hues make a regal statement in any room. Can’t-miss pairings include eggplant and orange, periwinkle and celadon, and wisteria, lilac and white

Lee Industries Chesterfield sofa in Sanibel Mulberry, Glass Boat, glassboat.com, $4,046 (Photo courtesy Glass Boat)

Lorraine Meade’s Waters Edge mirror in blue glass, beads and agate, Crossroads Art Center, crossroadsartcenter.com, $625

Sarah Rowland Chess Wallpaper Violet, koroseal.com, $7.95 per square foot

Table lamp in dusty rose, Encompass Supply Inc. (formerly Atlantic Electrical), 2117 Westwood Ave., $330

Rainy Day Ombre placemat in indigo, Ten Thousand Villages, tenthousandvillages.com, $9.99

Fiesta four-piece place setting in mulberry, Bed, Bath & Beyond, bedbathandbeyond.com, $36.99

Juniper swivel chair in Kubu indigo, Arhaus, arhaus.com, $3,649

Roly Poly Pom pillow in lavender, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $75

The Inspiration: Royal purple

In Three Words: Royalty, magic and mystery

Notes: Opulent accents in soft lilac, rich plum, eggplant and indigo enrich interiors.

