Mood Lighting

Whether classical or modern, the candleholders you choose add to the ambiance of your table settings and decor. Indoors or out, they’re stunning in groups or solo. Available in a wide range of sizes and styles, consider them mood-lifting jewelry for the home

by

×

1 of 2

FOB_TheGoods_Opener_JAYPAUL_hp0921.jpg

Motley-hued candlestick holders, set of five, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $142

×

2 of 2

FOB_TheGoods_JAYPAUL_hp0921.jpg

Black marble candlesticks, Bridget Beari Designs, bridgetbearidesigns.com, $40 to $55; Chic Slim candleholders, set of three, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $643; blown-glass votive by Kiara Pelissier, Alma’s RVA, almasrva.com, $65; Phoenician glass candleholders from the West Bank, Ten Thousand Villages, tenthousandvillages.com, $25 to $35; large Sassi votive, turquoise, Fraîche Home, fraichehome.com, $8; Thani porcelain candleholder, by Kravet Inc., Janet Brown Interiors, janetbrowndesign.com, $110

The Inspiration: Adorn your space with light. 

In Three Words: A magical glow  

Notes: The right candleholders, hurricane lanterns and candlesticks can elevate the atmosphere of any interior or exterior space. 

Tags

by

Connect With Us