Modern Mosaics

When Sean and Cindy Haynie first met as art history classmates at Radford University in the mid-1980s, they discovered a shared interest in the mosaic tile work of ancient Greece and Italy. They later spent their honeymoon exploring tile work on Mykonos island in Greece. In 1998, they opened Appomattox Tile Art Company, their own design and manufacturing shop in Petersburg. Today their products are shown in 70 high-end tile showrooms across the United States and in London. R•Home asked Cindy Haynie about their inspirations and current trends in tile.

Sean and Cindy Haynie

R•Home: What distinguishes ATC from other tile companies?

Cindy Haynie: We’re really dedicated to personal service. It’s tough to make a choice when you’re looking at so many different colors and hundreds of designs. We’re a family business, and we’re available to talk directly with customers on email or phone.

R•Home: Where do you find inspiration for new designs?

Haynie: Everywhere! Architecture, beautiful old floors, scarves, antiquities, building materials, fabric shops and on our annual trips to Italy, where most of our manufacturing happens. It’s impossible to go to other countries and not be inspired.

R•Home: What trends are you seeing?

Haynie: Style-wise, we’re seeing demand for Japanese-influenced looks that are clean and linear with small flourishes. In color, green is hot, and so is lilac, which goes well with black and white stone. People are into soft, buttery earth tones combined with light gray or cream. Texture created by etching the stone is popular. Classics like basketweave, herringbone, hexagons and circles have never gone away. … They are traditional and good for someone not looking for a statement design.

Appomattox Tile Art Company is open by appointment only.

Cindy Haynie’s Tips for Tiling