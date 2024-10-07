Metallica

Glitzy and glamorous gilt, brass, bronze and silver accents

by

×

1 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_StarburstFlushmount_JustinWestbrook_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Early 20th-century French starburst flush-mount fixture, Justin Westbrook Antiques, $1,400

×

2 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_SwitchPlate_ReprotiqueCOURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Pagoda switch plate, acrylic gold leaf gilded, reprotiqueart.com, $75

×

3 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_Mirror_RVANest_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

1850s French repoussé mirror, RVA Nest, $795

×

4 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_AccentLamp_VisualComfort_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Kelly Wearstler Melange 8-inch rechargeable accent lamp, Visual Comfort, $799

×

5 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_TinWallSconce_BiggsLtd_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Jan Barboglio El Imperio 4803 large tin wall sconce, Biggs Ltd., $590

×

6 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_Candlesticks_Chairish_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Barker Ellis Silver Co. neoclassical candlesticks, chairish.com/shop/homelab, $198 pair

×

7 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_GlassBowl_BridgetBeariHomeStore_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Oval etched mercury glass bowl, Bridget Beari Home Store, $425

×

8 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_Ram_ReprotiqueCOURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Hand-gilded ram sculpture on acrylic stand, reprotiqueart.com, $185

×

9 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_MagazineRack_ShadesofLight_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Vacchetta magazine rack, Shades of Light, $500

×

10 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_GazelleSculpture_Chairish_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Large brass gazelle sculpture on wood stand, chairish.com/shop/jacknanceinteriors, $495

×

11 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_Vase_BiggsLtd_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Michael Aram Naga statement vase 123902, Biggs Ltd., $415

×

12 of 12

FOB_TheGoods_Sconce_VisualComfort_COURTESY_hp0924.jpg

Brittany double sconce in Venetian silver, Visual Comfort, $599