Early 20th-century French starburst flush-mount fixture, Justin Westbrook Antiques, $1,400
Pagoda switch plate, acrylic gold leaf gilded, reprotiqueart.com, $75
1850s French repoussé mirror, RVA Nest, $795
Kelly Wearstler Melange 8-inch rechargeable accent lamp, Visual Comfort, $799
Jan Barboglio El Imperio 4803 large tin wall sconce, Biggs Ltd., $590
Barker Ellis Silver Co. neoclassical candlesticks, chairish.com/shop/homelab, $198 pair
Oval etched mercury glass bowl, Bridget Beari Home Store, $425
Hand-gilded ram sculpture on acrylic stand, reprotiqueart.com, $185
Vacchetta magazine rack, Shades of Light, $500
Large brass gazelle sculpture on wood stand, chairish.com/shop/jacknanceinteriors, $495
Michael Aram Naga statement vase 123902, Biggs Ltd., $415
Brittany double sconce in Venetian silver, Visual Comfort, $599