Material Girl

Futuristic, voyeuristic and every ‘-istic’ in between, the eyeshadow palette of the ’80s transports you back to the days when cassette tapes and legwarmers ruled. We’ve selected pieces inspired by period art, in exaggerated organic shapes with just the right amount of totally rad color.

The Inspiration: Radical 1980s style redux

In Three Words: Mauve, peach, teal

Notes: Cued by a fantastic vintage Spiegel catalog filled with dramatic brushstrokes, pastels, and a hint of the Southwest

“Hot Pink Bustop” by Richmond artist Kevin Sabo, acrylic, spray paint, ink and oil on 6-by-10-foot canvas, $5,000, artbysabo.com

Terracotta lamp, Bridget Beari Home Store, bridgetbearidesigns.com, $525

Feather Collection rug,by British designer Bethan Gray, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $598 to $1,298

“Changes 1,” 30-by-45-inch giclee, Fraîche, fraichehome.net, $635

Bohemian canisters, Richmond dealer L’Objet Bleu, lobjetbleu.com, $595

Goatskin console, Verve, vervehomefurnishings.com, $2,995

Hannacandle, Our Life by Stella’s, ourlifebystellas.com, $80 each

Amaro chair, LaDiff, ladiff.com, starting at $1,149

Oliver Gal neon sign, West Elm, westelm.com, $399

