Material Girl

The Inspiration: Radical 1980s style redux
In Three Words: Mauve, peach, teal
Notes: Cued by a fantastic vintage Spiegel catalog filled with dramatic brushstrokes, pastels, and a hint of the Southwest
“Hot Pink Bustop” by Richmond artist Kevin Sabo, acrylic, spray paint, ink and oil on 6-by-10-foot canvas, $5,000, artbysabo.com
Terracotta lamp, Bridget Beari Home Store, bridgetbearidesigns.com, $525
Feather Collection rug,by British designer Bethan Gray, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $598 to $1,298
“Changes 1,” 30-by-45-inch giclee, Fraîche, fraichehome.net, $635
Bohemian canisters, Richmond dealer L’Objet Bleu, lobjetbleu.com, $595
Goatskin console, Verve, vervehomefurnishings.com, $2,995
Hannacandle, Our Life by Stella’s, ourlifebystellas.com, $80 each
Amaro chair, LaDiff, ladiff.com, starting at $1,149
Oliver Gal neon sign, West Elm, westelm.com, $399