Luminaries

Umage Asteria LED pendant lamp, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $299-$399 (Photo courtesy Umage)
Noah pendant, Arteriors, arteriorshome.com, $650
Chapman & Myers Country Industrial Small Pendant, Visual Comfort, visualcomfortlightinglights.com, $1,839
Harmony Globes island chandelier, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $475
Andros large pendant, Visual Comfort, visualcomfortlightinglights.com, $1,319
Mallory aged iron pendant, Mitzi, hvlgroup.com, $550
Portsmith chandelier in gold, Wildwood Lamps, wildwoodhome.com, $1,020-$1,300
Large brass Garden Flower pendant, Umanoff Design, umanoffdesign.com, $1,150
Woodlawn pendant, Hudson Valley Lighting, hvlgroup.com, $1,300
The Inspiration: Designers bringing style to light
In Three Words: Functional, fabulous forms
Notes: Taking cues from your favorite designers, accessorize your kitchen with island lighting that complements your personal style and the decor.