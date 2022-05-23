Luminaries

The island is literally the star of the show in every kitchen — it’s where everyone wants to be. So have fun dressing it with lighting you love, be it simple, sculptural, industrial, organic and earthy, vintage, quirky, or traditional

Umage Asteria LED pendant lamp, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $299-$399 (Photo courtesy Umage)

Noah pendant, Arteriors, arteriorshome.com, $650

Chapman & Myers Country Industrial Small Pendant, Visual Comfort, visualcomfortlightinglights.com, $1,839

Harmony Globes island chandelier, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $475

Andros large pendant, Visual Comfort, visualcomfortlightinglights.com, $1,319

Mallory aged iron pendant, Mitzi, hvlgroup.com, $550

Portsmith chandelier in gold, Wildwood Lamps, wildwoodhome.com, $1,020-$1,300

Large brass Garden Flower pendant, Umanoff Design, umanoffdesign.com, $1,150

Woodlawn pendant, Hudson Valley Lighting, hvlgroup.com, $1,300

The Inspiration: Designers bringing style to light

In Three Words: Functional, fabulous forms

Notes: Taking cues from your favorite designers, accessorize your kitchen with island lighting that complements your personal style and the decor.

