Chef’s Supply

Rob Bland’s 16 years as a chef working in kitchens around the world have given him plenty of experience preparing holiday meals. Now the owner of the kitchen goods shop Accoutre in the Manchester area of Richmond, Bland has curated a selection of items that will make your meal prep stress-free and your meal presentation the talk of the season.

Pleat Mill

Spice up your meal and invest in some flavorful peppercorns. This steel-and-ceramic mill with grinding adjustments and a bottom cap to catch leftover grinds makes a stylish addition to your holiday table. $100

G/B French Rolling Pin — Cherry

This hand-turned rolling pin from Will Griffin is perfect for baking, and the tapered pin enables you to roll a crust that is thinner on the bottom and thicker on the sides. $75

Pointed Paring/Picnic Knife

Having a few paring knives handy — like this one from Pallares — is a must. It has a slim profile and is easy to handle, making it perfect for almost everyone. $45

PVD Utensil

Hand-carved in Rhode Island, the spoon holds about a cup of liquid, while the fork will make quick work of serving your main holiday dish. $90

Utility Kitchen Towel

These versatile woven herringbone towels are large enough to handle multiple tasks. Use them for all stages of meal prep, from removing dishes from the oven to hand-washing and cleanup. $10

Jia ‘Ding’ Cast-iron Casserole

These Jia “Ding” Chinese bronzeware-inspired casseroles are perfect for braising or roasting. And first courses such as soup can be served directly from oven to table thanks to the removable base and attractive design. $220

Paddle Jar

This timeless ceramic spice jar, crafted by Noidoi Studios for Skagerak, has an oak lid with a distinctive paddle handle; perfect for salt, sugar and spices. $45

Suribachi Mortar and Pestle

Made from traditional Iwami clay and sustainable Japanese magnolia, this Motoshige mortar and pestle lets you mix dips and sauces thoroughly. You can also experiment with your own spice blends. Get creative and give the holiday pies and other desserts your signature touch. $45

Ex-Plus Trivet

This trivet from Kamasada is made by a third-generation master craftsman of Nambu Tekki. It allows dishes to be served directly from the table instead of having guests make multiple kitchen trips. $88

Okubo Shears

These hefty, multipurpose shears crafted by Toyama Hamono, a Japanese firm that’s made shears for almost 160 years, are suited to both kitchen and garden tasks. $90

Mixing Bowl With Perforated Strainer

Designed by Sori Yanagi, this bowl and strainer separates solids from liquids to make mixing items like pie fillings and side dishes quick and easy. $120