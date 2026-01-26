Made in the Shade

1 of 11
Abigail Ahern Paloma portable table lamp in noir, Dear Neighbor, $67
NUNU Ceramics rope Hand Mirror, Na Nin, $120
Pleated round pillow in Jacobean mulberry velvet, Curated Furnishings, $44.99
Small Drip Dot ceramic sconce, Shades of Light, $218
Alexandra Barao large wood-fired Vase, Alma’s, $600
Hale canvas nightstand, Anthropologie, $898
Round mini bone treasure box, Bridget Beari Home Store, $44
Leather valet trays in black or chestnut, Lineage, $30
Dark amber Nico Beldi glassware, Bridget Beari Home Store, $70 set of 6
Lattice headboard in teal, Txtur, $1,350 queen
Standard silk pillowcase in seeded eucalyptus, Elizabeth Few Studio, $185