Made in the Shade

Fab finds in the colors of 2026

Abigail Ahern Paloma portable table lamp in noir, Dear Neighbor, $67

NUNU Ceramics rope Hand Mirror, Na Nin, $120

Pleated round pillow in Jacobean mulberry velvet, Curated Furnishings, $44.99

Small Drip Dot ceramic sconce, Shades of Light, $218

Alexandra Barao large wood-fired Vase, Alma’s, $600

Hale canvas nightstand, Anthropologie, $898

Round mini bone treasure box, Bridget Beari Home Store, $44

Leather valet trays in black or chestnut, Lineage, $30

Dark amber Nico Beldi glassware, Bridget Beari Home Store, $70 set of 6

Lattice headboard in teal, Txtur, $1,350 queen

Standard silk pillowcase in seeded eucalyptus, Elizabeth Few Studio, $185