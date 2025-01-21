High Point Highlights

× Expand Hudson Valley Lighting’s Nephele chandelier (Photo courtesy Corbett Lighting)

With the fall 2024 High Point Market in the books, three Richmond-area designers talk about the trends they saw there. Bold patterns and maximalism allow personal stories to be told. For those who prefer to keep it down to earth, warm tones are back, influenced by a renewed interest in well-being and connecting with nature. Finally, retro decor is making a comeback as nostalgia continues to influence designs. All agree 2025 is going to be a year for the new and unique.

Ti Hensby of Ti Hensby Design was impressed with how each showroom worked to set itself apart from the others, each giving different vibes. She also saw a good mix of scale, form and function, which to her are the three elements that make a space sing.

Expand Alfonso Marina’s Tivoli table blends intricate marquetry and modern form. (Photo courtesy Alfonso Marina)

“There were a lot of attractive upholstery pieces that were super comfy with interesting and unique architecture. There were some really smart pieces as far as scale — smaller chairs that would still sit comfortably for a tall person, while having the capability of tucking nicely in a corner or a small space — and some big statement pieces like dining tables and consoles with oversized, funky bases.

“The case goods and accessories really seemed to lean toward a jewelry vibe, as they often do. There was a variety of beautiful stone side tables and consoles, amber glass-topped tables, stone and metal studded accessories, and so many pieces with mixed materials, which I love.

“The lighting was very exciting this market — I felt like there was a surprise around every corner, and my fave lighting showrooms had every avenue covered as far as style and function. There was even lighting created by a jewelry designer that literally looked like giant necklaces and cuff bracelets; it was stunning.”

Lili O’Brien, co-owner of O’Brien & Muse, said she and partner Leigh Anne Muse enjoyed visiting the antique and vintage part of the market.

“We so appreciate seeing unique pieces from far and near all in one space. I do think the value placed on antiques and vintage pieces in new and modern environments is one most designers recognize.”

Jamie Coffey of Studio Sprezzatura was impressed with the overall feel of subtle beauty when he toured the market. He saw a move back toward the traditional but felt it was achieved using today’s language.

Expand The Yves Lounge chair by Baker is available with or without bullion tassels. (Photo courtesy Baker)

“Details were definitely a big part of what was going on but done in a gentle way, like a contrast cord or band being applied to an upholstered piece but done in the same color of the upholstery in a different texture.

“The use of bullion fringe and tassel trims were present. I loved the use of a bullion fringe being used as a ‘skirt’ on a chair or sofa that had exposed legs.

“There were so many good examples of how to use color throughout the house. Pick a color or two and use them gently in each room to bring continuity to the house. Do a welting and pillows in one room, the paint color in another, fabric in another, the rug in another.”