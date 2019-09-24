Greek Finds on Lafayette

Those who discovered the tiny house parked next to Stella’s Grocery on Lafayette Street this summer were treated to a preview of Richmond’s newest lifestyle store.

A sampling of Stella's homewares (Photo courtesy Our Life by Stella's)

Our Life by Stella’s, slated to open in early November in the former futon shop adjacent to Stella’s restaurant, will feature “everything Stella loves about Greece,” says Katrina Giavos, daughter of Richmond dining industry icon Stella Dikos.

Look for pottery; pillows; baskets; blankets; Greek towels; lanterns; tableware; and jewelry, shoes and clothing from young Greek designers, available for the first time in the states — including the elegant pepper grinders used in the restaurant, long coveted by patrons — plus items by local artisans.

Giavos’ daughter, Maria, who trained on New York’s Seventh Avenue, aka Fashion Avenue, has traveled to Greece to bring a curated selection to Richmond. The store will double as a waiting area for Stella’s and will be available as an event space.

1010 S. Lafayette St.

ourlifebystellas.com